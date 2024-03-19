EU allocates €5 billion under European Peace Facility to support Ukraine militarily

On 18 March, the Council of the European Union decided to increase the financial ceiling of the European Peace Facility (EPF) by €5 billion at current prices. This amount will be reserved for Ukraine in the form of a special Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF) within the framework of the EPF.

“The EU is living up to its commitments. The Ukraine Assistance Fund turns our words into action. With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to,” said Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The newly established UAF will allow the EU to further support the evolving needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the provision of both lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training.

The UAF will seek to maximise the EU’s added value in terms of delivering more and better operational support to Ukraine, complementing EU member states’ bilateral efforts, and focusing on increased joint procurement from the European and Norwegian defence industries.

Following this decision, the EPF financial ceiling will total over €17 billion for the 2021-2027 period.

Find out more

Press release