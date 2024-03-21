Global Meat Products Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Meat Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The meat products market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1211.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Meat Products Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the meat products market size is predicted to reach $1211.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the meat products market is due to the increasing demand for processed food products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest meat products market share. Major players in the meat products market include JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., WH Group, Marfrig Global Foods S.A., Danish Crown, NH Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Inc., Yurun Group Limited.

Meat Products Market Segments

• By Type: Pork, Mutton, Beef, Other

• By Product Type: Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preserved

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

• By Geography: The global meat products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Meat products are defined as food products that are slaughtered and used for human consumption by processing and preserving meat by smoking, salting, fermenting, or adding any chemicals.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business