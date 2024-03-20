AV-Comparatives: Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence in Cybersecurity Testing
Logo AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives, an independent organisation that conducts comprehensive testing and evaluations of security software, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2004, AV-Comparatives has been active in the cybersecurity industry for over two decades, providing valuable insights into the effectiveness of various security solutions.
The story of AV-Comparatives began in 1993 when Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus. This awakened his interest in malware and antivirus software, leading him to conduct intensive investigations and eventually start publishing the results of his tests at AV-Comparatives. Together with Peter Stelzhammer, AV-Comparatives began regularly releasing public results in 2004. This is also a shout out to all team members of AV-Comparatives, this journey is only possible with AV-Comparatives’ excellent team of IT-Security Experts.
Over the years, AV-Comparatives has undergone a remarkable evolution and expansion, introducing a wide range of tests aimed at assessing the capabilities of antivirus and security software in protecting against malware, viruses, phishing attacks, and other online threats across different platforms and operating systems. Offensive Security Tests evaluate EPP, EDR and XDR products.
The organization's evaluations help users, businesses, and security professionals make informed decisions when selecting antivirus and security software for their devices and networks.
AV-Comparatives is headquartered in the Tyrolean capital of Innsbruck, a beautiful and historic city with spectacular views of the mountains. The organization is an ISO 9001 certified organization and meets all requirements of the EICAR Standard. AV-Comparatives and its test methodologies have been awarded several times in the past years, including the Constantinus Award for Computer Science, the Austrian eAward, and the Cluster Award for the best IT innovation of the year.
As an institute that works for the common good, AV-Comparatives is supported by numerous academic and public bodies, including the State of Austria, the European Union, and various universities.
AV-Comparatives remains steadfast in its mission to foster a safer digital world through rigorous testing, insightful analysis, and unwavering dedication to excellence. By choosing AV-Comparatives for their security testing needs, security software developers and their clients can gain valuable insights into the efficacy of their security solutions, ensuring the protection of their digital assets and staying ahead of emerging threats.
Read what industry experts say about AV-Comparatives and the full report here:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/reports/anniversary-report-2004-2023-20-years-of-av-comparatives/
About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
Avast: “For the past twenty years, AV-Comparatives has delivered valuable insights and transparency both for security vendors looking for comparison to their competitors, and for customers providing guidance to select the best solution for their own use. But there always has been more between vendors and the AV-Comparatives – it is the part where the testers challenge the vendors to deliver even better solutions protecting their customers. Going beyond the traditional anti-malware testing is the key to the future! And AV-Comparatives is pioneering in many areas and is continuously challenging the security industry. We look forward to working with AV-Comparatives for many more years.”
Avira: “For more than 20 years, Avira has maintained pride in subjecting its products to rigorous testing and validation by experts at AV-Comparatives, a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and protection efficacy of our products.”
Bitdefender: “While we celebrate two decades of partnership, we recognize the remarkable evolution of AV-Comparatives, confirming their leadership and contribution to the overall cybersecurity landscape. The tests offer consumers a reliable benchmark to make informed decisions and support vendors in refining their solutions. AV-Comparatives’ rigorous methodology has not only validated Bitdefender’s excellence but also driven innovation, ensuring products meet the escalating challenges of digital threats. As we mark 20 years, this synergy remains a testament to commitment and excellence in cybersecurity, benefiting both the end-user and the industry at large, through consistent, high-quality evaluations and actionable insights.”
ESET: “In its 20 years of testing, AV-Comparatives has evolved so that its testing stayed relevant, meeting the needs of the users by following all the new technologies deployed by both security products and cybercriminals, coming up with new tests backed by state-of-the-art testing methodologies.”
Kaspersky: “We would like to congratulate AV-Comparatives on its 20th anniversary – another decade of true independent security solutions assessment expertise. Non-biased testing remains an important driver for the security industry, and by challenging us to go further, they help Kaspersky deliver stronger cybersecurity solutions and be more competitive. We thank the team for this and for the productive feedback, and look forward to working with AV-Comparatives for many more years to come.”
McAfee: “Congratulations to all at AV-Comparatives on their 20th anniversary! For two decades, McAfee has found immense value not only in the team’s rigorous testing, but also in their exceptional knowledge of malware, both of which are among the best in the industry. Additionally, the forum AV-Comparatives provides allows for robust conversations around testing topics that ensure we are all aligned to driving the best outcomes in software security across the industry. We look forward to many more years of partnership between McAfee and AV-Comparatives.”
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn