Kapeta Pioneering the Next Revolution in Enterprise Software Development
Kapeta's Golden Path revolutionizes enterprise software development, integrating AI and automation to accelerate the SDLC. Experience the future today.
At Kapeta, we're not just rewriting the rules of software development; we're turbocharging companies' journey, by unlocking 80% of the budget, slashing time to market, and redefining business value.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move set to redefine the landscape of enterprise software development, Kapeta today announced its Golden Path initiative for its Internal Developer Platform. Kapeta integrates cutting-edge AI and automation technologies into the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), promising not just to change but to improve how enterprises build, deploy, and manage software. The Golden Path initiative helps enterprises get started in a few days instead of embarking on a risky multi-year effort to build an internal developer platform in-house.
— Jacob Laurvigen, Founder and CEO, Kapeta
Tech innovation is imperative to competitiveness
Next-generation technology and process innovation require a robust underlying tech architecture; however, many companies struggle with legacy systems and overburdened development teams. Enterprises that do not broadly adopt AI-augmented software engineering risk falling behind in market competitiveness due to slower development cycles, higher stress levels for developers, poor quality, higher operational costs, and reduced innovation.
Bridging gaps, fostering innovation
Founder and CEO, Jacob Laurvigen explains, at Kapeta, we're not just changing the game, we're rewriting the rules of software development. Our mission is to obliterate the knowledge gap in organizations, sparking a wildfire of innovation like never before. By unlocking up to 80% of development resources, we're not just enabling companies to sprint past their competition — we're turbocharging their journey, slashing time to market, and redefining the essence of business value. Kapeta isn’t just a better way to build and run software; it’s a quantum leap towards efficiency and innovation at scale.
Kapeta's Golden Path based on industry best practices
Kapeta's Golden Path is a streamlined three-phase onboarding process designed to ensure customers quickly realize value from their software platform, with benefits escalating as more features are adopted. Initially, customers can effortlessly import their software components, gaining immediate access to monitoring, autoscaling, and one-click deployments. Subsequently, these components are fully integrated into Kapeta's ecosystem, enhancing interoperability and efficiency.
The ongoing final phase boosts operational speed by 70%, freeing teams from infrastructure concerns to focus on innovation. This approach not only simplifies the adoption of an internal developer platform but also embodies agile practices, ensuring software delivers early value and continuous improvement.
Experience the Future of Software Development with Kapeta
Kapeta’s approach is not just an enhancement but a transformation of the SDLC process from highly manual to an AI and automation path where the development team can focus on their core work and let the platform take care of the repetitive and time-consuming tasks. The Golden Path approach allows enterprises to try Kapeta and experience the early benefits risk-free. This glimpse into a future where technical brilliance merges seamlessly with strategic business insight. The Pilot serves as a testament to Kapeta's commitment to operational excellence and tangible business results, setting a new standard for software development.
Why Kapeta's Golden Path is a game-changer
The Golden Path is not merely a journey with Kapeta; it's a strategic partnership geared towards fostering continuous improvement and leveraging AI for significant business outcomes.
Seamless Integration: Kapeta's platform integrates effortlessly into existing codebases, requiring no initial infrastructure changes, thus ensuring a smooth transition to a more advanced SDLC process.
Immediate Operational Benefits: From interactive visualization to one-click deploys and auto-scaling, Kapeta introduces a suite of advanced features from day one, all while bolstering security and operational efficiency.
Technical Implementation Report and the Business Value Report: These documents provide a comprehensive overview of the integration process, operational efficiencies gained, cost savings, and security enhancements, laying the groundwork for a transformative journey in software development.
About Kapeta
Kapeta is a next-generation Internal Developer Platform revolutionizing software development by integrating AI and automation into the entire lifecycle, from build to deployment. It's not just about speeding up the process; it's about making it smarter, more efficient, and drastically free costs by up to 80%. With Kapeta, businesses can accelerate their time to market by 3X, thanks to our Golden Path approach that bridges the knowledge gap within organizations. It's the future of software development, enabling innovation at a pace and scale previously unimaginable.
For more information about Kapeta’s Internal Developer Platform and our Golden Path approach to getting started, please visit https://kapeta.com/book-a-demo.
Christian O. Petersen
Kapeta
media@kapeta.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube