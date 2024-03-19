Brazil Medical Aesthetic Devices Market : to Propel at Tremendous Growth Rate; Surgical to remain dominant till 2030

Brazil Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Brazil Medical Aesthetic Devices Market by Product, Application and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", the Brazil medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $741 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,137.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The major factors driving the growth of the market include an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures in Brazil, and surge in number of key players who manufacture medical aesthetic devices.

Medical aesthetic devices are utilized in aesthetic procedures aimed at treating and preventing various skin conditions. These devices employ non-invasive or minimally invasive techniques such as radiofrequency, ultrasound, or laser to enhance skin quality and appearance. They are commonly used for addressing wrinkles, fine lines, sun damage, acne, and other skin concerns. Furthermore, they aid in improving skin appearance, addressing pigmentation issues, reducing wrinkles, and even eliminating unwanted tattoos. Additionally, medical aesthetic devices are instrumental in rectifying malformations resulting from accidents, trauma, or congenital disorders. Notably, these devices are designed to be safe and effective for enhancing the aesthetic appearance of the skin.

In 2021, Brazil saw the highest number of Rhinoplasty surgeries according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. The growth of the medical aesthetic devices market in Brazil is primarily driven by factors such as product approval and business expansion strategies adopted by key players. For instance, IBSA Derma introduced the PROFHILO product line in Brazil in May 2022, aimed at advancing dermoaesthetics. Similarly, Allergan Aesthetic launched HArmonyCa with lidocaine in various countries, including Brazil, marking its entry into the hybrid injectables category in March 2022. Moreover, the increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures among women in Brazil, driven by self-consciousness and the desire for beauty, is expected to fuel market growth. The rising number of plastic surgeons conducting aesthetic procedures in Brazil, as reported by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, further contributes to the demand for medical aesthetic devices, thus driving market expansion.

Significant advancements in medical aesthetic devices, such as advanced aesthetic laser devices offering precision, customization capabilities, and user-friendly operation, are revolutionizing aesthetic treatments, leading to superior results across various conditions. Additionally, opportunities for key market players are presented by the growth of medical tourism, the integration of cosmetic procedures in hospitals, and the increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures to enhance physical appearance. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery also indicates a considerable percentage of patients traveling to Brazil for aesthetic procedures and a significant portion of cosmetic procedures being performed in hospitals. Furthermore, the market is propelled by the growing demand for anti-aging procedures and the increasing health and skin consciousness among the Brazilian population. Factors like stress and the use of chemicals on the face further drive the demand for facial rejuvenation treatments, including chemical peels, full field ablation, and non-surgical skin tightening, as evidenced by the significant number of facial rejuvenation procedures conducted in Brazil in 2021.

