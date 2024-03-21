Psoriasis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Psoriasis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Psoriasis Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the psoriasis market size is predicted to reach $39.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

The growth in the psoriasis market is due to the rise in the prevalence of psoriasis patients. North America region is expected to hold the largest psoriasis market share. Major players in the psoriasis market include AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

Psoriasis Market Segments

• By Drug class: Interleukin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory, Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor

• By Drug Types: Small molecules, Biologics

• By Disease Indication: Plaque Psoriasis, Nail Psoriasis, Guttate Psoriasis, Pustular Psoriasis, Erythrodermic Psoriasis

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Tropical, Injectable

• By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce

• By Geography: The global psoriasis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Psoriasis refers to a skin condition that typically affects the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp and results with a rash with itchy, scaly spots. The primary contributing factor may be an immune system issue wherein infection-fighting cells unintentionally kill healthy skin cells.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Psoriasis Market Characteristics

3. Psoriasis Market Trends And Strategies

4. Psoriasis Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Psoriasis Market Size And Growth

……

27. Psoriasis Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Psoriasis Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

