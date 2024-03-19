WPAI Inc. Unveils AgentWP: The Upcoming AI Agent for WordPress, Launching Spring 2024
WPAI Inc. (CodeWP) announces AgentWP, the AI-powered WordPress assistant launching Spring 2024, empowering users to do anything in the WordPress CMS with AI.
At WPAI, our goal is to empower WordPress users by leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. AgentWP is the next step in achieving that goal.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPAI Inc., the company behind the AI coding assistant CodeWP, is pleased to publicly announce the development of its latest product - AgentWP. Set to launch in Spring 2024, AgentWP aims to make WordPress management more accessible and efficient for users of all skill levels.
Building upon the foundation of CodeWP, which has assisted numerous WordPress creators in generating code snippets, troubleshooting issues, and optimizing their development process, AgentWP is designed to work seamlessly with any WordPress plugin and handle a wide range of tasks.
"At WPAI, our goal is to empower WordPress users by leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence," said James LePage, founder and CEO of WPAI. "AgentWP is the next step in achieving that goal. This tool will enable users to tackle various WordPress challenges with greater ease, regardless of their technical expertise."
AgentWP utilizes AI models that have been custom-trained specifically for WordPress. This means that the tool has the capabilities of an experienced developer, allowing users to address layout issues, identify and resolve bugs, experiment with color schemes and font pairings, and more - all by simply asking.
The potential benefits of AgentWP are significant. For non-technical users, it means being able to manage and customize their WordPress sites without having to rely on costly developers or spend hours trying to figure things out on their own. For developers and agencies, AgentWP can boost productivity and allow them to focus on higher-level tasks while the AI handles the rest.
"We've seen the positive impact that CodeWP has had on the WordPress community, and we're excited to expand on that with AgentWP," said Greg Hunt, CTO of WPAI. "This tool has the potential to greatly enhance the way people interact with WordPress, making it more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable for everyone."
WPAI is inviting interested users to join the AgentWP waitlist to be among the first to try out this new tool. As the Spring 2024 launch approaches, the team at WPAI is diligently working to ensure that AgentWP delivers on its promise of being a valuable AI copilot for WordPress.
