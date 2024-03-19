MAG Foundation gives Art Supplies to Teachers and their Students
Teachers apply using an online system and use an Amazon Wish List for fulfillmentSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAG Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Public Charity, is a nationwide donor of Arts and Crafts supplies to K-12 schools across the United States. The company has developed an extensive online system to qualify teachers where, once qualified, the teacher simply posts their request to an Amazon wish list. The MAG system uses an API to present the various Amazon Wish Lists to both staff and volunteer members of the MAG Art Committee so that Wish Lists can be fulfilled on a monthly basis. Each Wish List is held for 90 days for evaluation, but MAG always approves a certain number of Wish Lists on a monthly basis.
Qualifying (also known as vetting) teachers is a vital process to help prevent fraud and make sure that the supplies are being used for teaching art to K-12 students. Said Luke Kamieniecki, Treasurer and Director of Business Development for MAG: “In my role, I see both sides of the transaction, and I am satisfied that our system works to assure that the donated supplies are not being sold at swap meets and other improper uses. Our system provides our staff the ability to record each teacher’s credentials in a database and because we use Amazon to fulfill most wish lists, we know that the supplies are professionally reaching their destination.”
There is no minimum or maximum amount for a wish list, but testing has shown that $225 per teacher is a “sweet spot” point. The incoming requests are reviewed in order of application date and size of request. The entire budget for donations per quarter are based upon review of donations received and investment income from the prior quarter. The fulfillment of wish lists occurs on a monthly basis. Additionally, MAG regularly reviews special requests for art related classroom projects to do specific grants such as K-12 art fairs, etc.
About MAG Foundation. A 501(c)(3) Public Charity, MAG Foundation helps fix the lack of art supplies in schools around the United States. Art is not just students having fun, it is a critical part of releasing energy and uses many of the skills that students are learning in other areas including math, engineering, and trade skills. Contact info@mag.foundation for general information and contact press@mag.foundation for press inquiries.
