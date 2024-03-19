1501 Certified invades SXSW; concludes with themed stage ‘1501 House’
Carl Crawford and Roc Nation's KenTheMan all smiles at the "1501 House" concert during SXSW | @BPHOTOGRAPHY713
1501 held a concert with Roc Nation’s KenTheMan, Big Yavo, Dj Chose, Rosama, Lil Ronny MothaF, Luh CEO, 1amBabyJoker, FNF Chxpo, ThirtyBall...during SXSW 2024.
This year we wanted to do something that represented 1501 in a way that resonated with our fans and supporters during SXSW. We appreciate everyone who participated in our "1501 House" showcase.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1501 Certified held one of the most memorable stages over the SXSW weekend in Austin, TX, which took place Friday, March 15th, at popular 6th Street venue Pour Choices. The Texas-based independent label first gained its notoriety when Founder & CEO, Carl Crawford [retired MLB] introduced Grammy award-winning artist, Megan Thee Stallion, and Platinum selling recording artist, Erica Banks [“Buss it” Challenge]. Since its inception, the label has earned 29x Platinum and 12x Gold Records with over 35 Million units sold worldwide.
— Carl Crawford
Onyx Nance, the label’s VP of Operations orchestrated the impactful weekend alongside 1501 A&R, Lil Zac the DJ, under the direct guise of Carl and with full support of the Executive Staff and Company. The “1501 House” event consisted of a two-part concert series with the opening competitive segment for Artists with judges Tony Neal (Core Djs), Alpesh (Live Mixtapes), and DJ K Mean (St. Louis). The label gave away a $5,000 cash prize first to place winner, Heather Renee, and $250 to both their second and third-place winners, Billy The Goat, [2nd] and Cash Babee [3rd].
The concert segment headlined Luh CEO, FNF Chxpo, ThirtyBall (NoSickDays), and 1amBabyJoker with headliners including artists such as Big X Tha Plug, Rosama, Lil Ronny MothaF, Big Yavo, and Roc nation’s KenTheMan. After DJ Chose’s performance, he saluted Crawford with a few words of encouragement,
“Salute to Carl. He built a platform that gave a lot of artists their biggest chances…at success. He deserves all of his flowers,” mentioned DJ Chose.
1501 would like to send a special thanks to all of our media partners. The label’s artists also performed at Shade 45 Sirius XM’s Live series, Chopstars & Friends, Fleet DJs Concert Stage, Zacaroo & Friends, DXFW Austin Takeover, Retro Gang Industry Showcase, and the Purple Shell over the SXSW weekend.
For more information on 1501 Certified Entertainment, please go to: www.1501ent.com
