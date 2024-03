Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1426

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for definitions, for publication and notice, for award of grants, for consolidation incentive, for publication and notice and for award of grants, repealing provisions relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program and to Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, further providing for expiration of authority, repealing provisions relating to expiration of authority relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program and to expiration of authority relating to Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program and further providing for annual reports.