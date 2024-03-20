CGT GLOBAL AND AUSTIN FINANCIAL PARTNER TO DRIVE MOMENTUM FOR CUTTING-EDGE CELL THERAPY TREATMENTS AND CURES
CGT Global, leader in human cell collection, partners with Austin Financial Services to expedite cell & gene therapy research for life-threatening conditions.FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
A world leader in human cell collection and manufacturing, CGT Global announced today it is partnering with Austin Financial Services, Inc., a leading national middle market working capital lender based in Los Angeles, to expand its programs and services expediting cell and gene research assisting hospitals and scientific experts in moving lifesaving treatments forward. This partnership will facilitate access to state-of-the-art therapies for people with life-threatening medical conditions.
CGT founder and CEO Cate Dyer Spears confirmed the alliance with Austin Financial Services, Inc. saying, “We are delighted that an institution of this caliber recognizes our mission and supports our growth through working capital. We want to propel the healthcare field into a successful and meaningful future, expanding treatment options, reducing costs, and broadening access for those who need it most.”
“We look forward to working with CGT Global and supporting the vital role the Company plays in the cell and gene therapy market,” said Jason Anish, CEO and President of Austin Financial Services, Inc. He continued, "Our mission is to support companies like CGT Global by providing flexible financing solutions to help facilitate their growth and expansion in the marketplace."
CGT’s recent name change from StemExpress LLC to CGT Global more accurately emphasizes their growing international leadership in the exploding field of cell and gene therapies. Spears recently spoke alongside California State Senators Susan Rubio and Anthony Portantino at the 2024 Oncology Nursing Society California Advocacy Summit to discuss the vital role her company plays in advocating for innovative cancer therapies.
Headquartered in Folsom, California, CGT is the leading global provider of human primary cells, stem cells, bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, and disease-state products. These biological materials are used for research and development, clinical trials, and commercial production of cell and gene therapies by academic, biotech, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and contract research organizations.
This exciting new partnership between CGT Global and Austin Financial Services, Inc. will ensure the advancement of science and medicine to save lives. The company’s revolutionary approaches are impacting work in multiple areas of cell and gene therapies, including DNA research, transplant tissue studies, liquid biopsy test development, medical device invention, and drug development.
