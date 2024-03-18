Proactiviti welcomes Mario Jaspers-Faijer as CTO and Head of Delivery
The appointment will bring increased focus to internal technology enablement and delivery excellence at a time of significant growth for the company.
As we continue to grow rapidly, we really want to do this with purpose and control. Having a dedicated CTO and Head of Delivery will enable that.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past week, Proactiviti appointed Mario Jaspers-Faijer as CTO and Head of Delivery. Based out of the Seattle headquarters, Mario will bring over 15 years of experience in the technology and consulting industry and a passion for evolving the organizations technology teams that drive scalability and quality outcomes for clients and partners.
— Craig Wake, CEO
Born and raised in Chile, and current resident of Seattle for over 20 years, Mario brings a deep understanding of the Latam talent market, and the technology landscape in the US. The role is seen as critical by the organization to drive high expectations for services quality and grow the next generation of talent as the company continues to expand its market presence. A deep understanding of what clients need from a delivery partner and the track record of building high-quality technical delivery teams at scale are deemed critical to meeting clients where they are at when engaging with a cost-effective nearshore technology delivery partner.
Speaking from the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit this past week, Founder and CEO Craig Wake stated “As we continue to grow rapidly, we really want to do this with purpose and control. Having a dedicated CTO and Head of Delivery will enable that, and it's especially important that Mario brings his experience to develop and grow our talent in Latin America. We're proud to have him join our leadership team and his wealth of experience in the consulting and professional services arena will help us grow internally and with our clients and partners. In order to continue our mission to open cost-effective access to everyone for outsourced technology delivery, we recognize the need to strengthen our duty to our people. Guiding their careers with the right tools, training, coaching, and certifications to deliver impeccable quality talent for our clients is only possible with strong and experienced leadership - having a CTO and Head of Delivery is critical to that.”
Proactiviti are a US organization that combines strategic onshore consulting with low-cost nearshore staff augmentation from Latin America to scale projects or operational teams, with the goal of delivering exceptional outcomes for clients. The company has an extensive experience and proprietary methodology to source, certify and onboard talented individuals and teams in the most popular and relevant technology disciplines across data engineering, software development, cyber security, artificial intelligence, application integration, and project delivery.
The company believes in building a market of technology professionals with real career paths, benefits, and growth opportunities in underserved economies, while providing world-class but affordable technology consulting and augmentation and in-turn making outsourcing accessible for all.
