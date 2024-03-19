HouseRebate Applauds NAR Settlement, Empowering San Diego Homebuyers and Homeowners
San Diego Discount Brokerage Applauds NAR Settlement, Empowering Homeowners and Buyers with More Control Over Real Estate Commissions
For over two decades, HouseRebate has championed consumer choice and competitive pricing in the real estate industry.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseRebate, a San Diego-based discount real estate leader since 1999, applauds the recent landmark settlement of $418 million between the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and home sellers. This agreement ushers in greater transparency and commission fee negotiation, empowering San Diego residents with more control over their real estate transactions, both as buyers and homeowners.
— Brian Yui, CEO of HouseRebate
Championing Consumer Choice
"For over two decades, HouseRebate has championed consumer choice and competitive pricing in the real estate industry," says Brian Yui, CEO of HouseRebate. "The NAR settlement aligns perfectly with our core values, signifying a shift toward a more transparent market for San Diego homebuyers and homeowners."
Proven Savings Track Record
HouseRebate disrupted the traditional model by offering full-service representation at significantly lower commission rates. By combining technology with experienced local agents, HouseRebate delivers exceptional service while saving clients thousands of dollars.
"We've saved San Diego residents over $1 million in real estate commissions since our founding," Yui continues. "This settlement validates our long-held belief that consumers deserve options when buying or selling a home."
HouseRebate: Full-Service Expertise, Discounted Rates
HouseRebate offers a unique blend of online tools and personalized support. Homebuyers can search a comprehensive database of San Diego MLS listings. Sellers benefit from discounted total commission rates as low as 4.5%, while still receiving all the services expected from a traditional broker, including MLS listing, comprehensive marketing, and expert guidance.
Extended Savings for Homebuyers
HouseRebate goes a step further by offering buyers additional savings. They can earn a rebate of up to 33% of the commission HouseRebate receives from sellers.
A Brighter Future for San Diego Real Estate
The NAR settlement signals a positive step towards a more competitive and consumer-centric real estate market in San Diego. HouseRebate is proud to have been a leader in this movement and looks forward to helping even more San Diego residents achieve their real estate goals through innovative services and transparent pricing.
About HouseRebate
HouseRebate (https://www.houserebate.com/) is a San Diego-based full-service discount real estate brokerage. Founded in 1999 by Brian Yui, HouseRebate offers buyers and sellers a unique combination of technology and personalized service, all at significant cost savings.
Brian Yui
houserebate.com
+1 760-576-4580
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube