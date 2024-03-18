House Resolution 346 Printer's Number 2734

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - A Resolution authorizing the sale of property known as the former Philipsburg Elementary School located at 740-750 Orchard Street in the Borough of California, Washington County. (This is a State System of Higher Education Property Request where final action on this request must occur within 30 calendar days following its date of transmittal to the General Assembly, excluding days on which either house is not in session because of an adjournment of more than 10 days to a day certain.)