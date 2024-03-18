Verity One Mint Token "V" on Polygon MATIC, Hedera HBAR and Binance BSC

Verity One V TRUTH MATTERS™ Verity One Person Scanning Empowered Consumer's

"V" VERT is Verity One Ltd.'s innovative medium of exchange. It uses AI and blockchain technology to bolster transparency and trust in supply chains.

"The 'V' or VERT is a significant milestone in our journey towards securing transparent and trustworthy supply chains." We ensure the integrity of their products, fostering consumer trust and loyalty.” — Adam Reiser

DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verity One Ltd., a pioneering force in certification and verification services since 2001, proudly unveils its latest innovation: the Verity License Unit, the "V" or VERT. Grounded in the principle that "TRUTH MATTERS™," Verity One has leveraged the power of AI and blockchain technology to revolutionize trust and transparency within product supply chains.

We're thrilled that Verity One is finally expanding into the public blockchain domain! After years of successfully managing sensitive data across major industries with IBM Hyperledger in the private blockchain space, we are now embracing the vast potential of public blockchains.

Operating under the ethos of 'TRUTH MATTERS™,' Verity One Ltd utilizes AI and Blockchain to deliver verification and certification services. Established in 2001, Verity has been dedicated to transparency, authenticity, and trust within product supply chains. The Verity Licensing Unit, the VERT' V,' a medium of exchange within the Verity One ecosystem, supports secure, transparent, and verifiable transactions. Anchored by an advanced ERP system and integrated with AI and blockchain, this ecosystem bolsters the integrity of supply chains, providing deeper insights into product quality, transactional transparency, and overall trustworthiness. Verity One digitizes trust across industries.

By minting the Verity License Unit (VLU), the "V" or VERT, on several prominent public blockchain networks, including Polygon, MATIC, Hedera HBAR, and Binance BSC, and a private IBM Hyperledger Blockchain for sensitive data, Verity One extends its commitment to transparency and trust across diverse industries.

"The 'V' or VERT represents a significant milestone in our journey towards securing transparent and trustworthy supply chains," says Verity One Ltd.’s CTO and founder, Adam Reiser. "With VERT' V,' we empower businesses to ensure the integrity of their products, fostering consumer trust and loyalty."

Public Blockchain Networks

Binance BSC

0x2aC01a46665107eD92C81f877fBE6Fb23eB434c8

https://bscscan.com/address/0x2ac01a46665107ed92c81f877fbe6fb23eb434c8

Hedera HBAR

0xe77D0ce6de1E54F3bDc8BB5A44A43C719b523c24

https://hashscan.io/mainnet/contract/0.0.5029265

POLYGON MATIC

0x691E1395E97c013f0AaF4993b206a6Bce8A2DC96

https://polygonscan.com/address/0x691E1395E97c013f0AaF4993b206a6Bce8A2DC96

Verity One Ltd website https://verity.one

