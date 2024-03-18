Eighty new affordable homes on the way in Richmond

CANADA, March 18 - More families and individuals living in Richmond will soon have access to affordable housing as construction begins on the Pathways Clubhouse building.

“Our Homes for People action plan is delivering more affordable housing options for families and individuals, so they have a safe and secure place to live,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minster of Housing. “The Pathways Clubhouse building is a perfect example of this work in action – these units will be a welcome addition to this growing community, supporting more families and providing options for everyone.”

The project at 5491 No. 2 Rd. is the result of a partnership between BC Housing, the City of Richmond and Pathways Clubhouse Society of Richmond. This building will provide a mix of housing options, including 24 studios, 36 one-bedroom units, 15 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom units. Five per cent of the units will be fully accessible for people living with disabilities.

Construction is expected to be complete in late 2025.

“This housing project demonstrates how partnerships between government and non-governmental agencies can create much-needed affordable, rental and special needs housing in the community,” said Malcolm Brodie, mayor of Richmond. “These 80 units will provide rental homes for Richmond residents at various income levels and accommodate single people, families and seniors. It is yet another example of the city’s Affordable Housing Strategy in action. We look forward to seeing even more housing opportunities developed for Richmond residents in the coming months.”

The building will be conveniently located in the heart of Richmond, close to Richmond General Hospital, Dover Neighbourhood Park and dyke trails, as well as schools and other community amenities, such as the Richmond Olympic Oval.

“Our community in Richmond is growing fast and with this new development, more families and individuals will have access to housing that is within their budget,” said Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre. “The Pathways Clubhouse building will be an additional support for people who are struggling with the cost of living, while also lowering barriers for people living with disabilities.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 350 homes in Richmond.

Quote:

Dave MacDonald, executive director, Pathways Clubhouse –

“For 40 years, Pathways Clubhouse has provided support to those living with mental illness to have access to community, hope and a future that’s rich with purpose and respect. This new housing project will result in having a safe place to belong, being supported, accepted and embraced as full and worthy citizens of the community – because they are.”

Quick Facts:

BC Housing is providing approximately $9 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the project.

The City of Richmond is contributing approximately $2.2 million through development costs and other charges, plus the land.

Approximately 20% of the units, 16 homes, will be rented at shelter rates for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Approximately 50% of the units, 40 homes, will have rent geared to income.

Approximately 30% of the units, 24 homes, will be affordable market rentals, tied to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation average market rent.

Learn More:

To learn about B.C.’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/