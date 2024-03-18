Province supports more school improvements

CANADA, March 18 - Schools throughout B.C. will get a boost now that more funding is available for upgrades.

“I am proud of the work our government continues to do, making historic investments in upgrading schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “As we support school districts to undertake school renovations and add infrastructure, we are ensuring that our kids have clean, safe, modern places to learn and grow.”

As part of Budget 2024, the Province is providing $291.9 million for school maintenance projects. This is an investment to help make schools more energy efficient, climate resilient and better able to support their school communities.

School food programs developed through the Province’s Feeding Futures funding will receive $5 million annually to create, improve or expand infrastructure through projects, such as food-delivery vans and kitchen upgrades, including electrical upgrades and the purchase of commercial-kitchen equipment.

The Province is also providing school districts with as much as $23.8 million to purchase school buses, of which $9 million has been allocated for the purchase of electric school buses. Ninety-two electric school buses are operating in school districts throughout British Columbia, supporting the Province’s CleanBC targets for public-sector organizations to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vehicle fleets by 40% by 2030.

In order to help reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency at B.C. schools, the Ministry of Education and Child Care is providing as much as $26.8 million in energy and electrical upgrades across 51 school districts through the Carbon Neutral Capital Program. Upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems under this program will allow schools to be more energy efficient, while making schools safer for students and staff during adverse weather conditions. Part of this funding has been set aside for new projects such as electric bus-charging stations.

To ensure systems upgrades can last for many years, an additional $5.4 million has been added to the School Enhancement Program. As much as $70 million will be available for repair and maintenance projects that extend the life of schools.

“Boards of education welcome the Province's commitment to making schools more energy efficient and climate resilient,” said Carolyn Broady, president, BC School Trustees Association. “These upgrades will benefit students across British Columbia and contribute to our collective efforts in addressing climate change. Boards appreciate receiving funding through the annual facilities grant and for school maintenance, and will continue to support future investments in our public schools.”

The Province is increasing the Annual Facility Grant by an additional $3.1 million for routine repairs throughout the year. In order to keep schools safe and functioning, $150.2 million is also available to districts to address maintenance needs, as well as other improvements, such as replacing playground equipment or enhancing traffic safety.

The Province’s continued investment in school maintenance projects helps ensure students are learning in safe, modern and well-maintained schools.

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for new schools throughout the province, resulting in 25,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safer seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes a record school capital investment of $3.75 billion over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for new schools.

A backgrounder follows about provincial funding programs in support of B.C. public schools for 2024-25.

For a backgrounder about minor capital projects approved for 2024-25, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Minor_Capital_Projects_2024-25.pdf