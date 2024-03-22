ISAAC Names Bouchard First CPO to Accelerate Innovation
Company co-founder takes new role with plans to elevate ISAAC’s product capabilities
J.S. is the perfect choice to lead our efforts to further elevate ISAAC’s product capabilities and keep us at the forefront of industry innovation.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments announced it is taking its innovation to greater heights with the elevation of J.S. Bouchard to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). Bouchard is one of ISAAC’s co-founders and a steady leader in the company’s continuous mission to simplify trucking for fleets and professional drivers across North America.
— Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC CEO and co-founder
This year marks ISAAC’s 25th anniversary as a leading provider of telemetry systems to the transportation industry, and 10th anniversary of focusing exclusively on the trucking industry.
In the decade since this transition, hundreds of fleet clients have benefited from ISAAC’s comprehensive, easy-to-use solution, and unique features such as the ISAAC Coach that increase efficiency, safety and productivity.
Now in 2024, ISAAC continues to future-proof fleets’ operations with an increasing number of seamless integrations and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that empowers informed decision-making.
“J.S. is the perfect choice to lead our efforts to further elevate ISAAC’s product capabilities and keep us at the forefront of industry innovation,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC’s CEO and co-founder. “He has a deep understanding of the trucking industry and puts the fleet client experience at the center of every decision.”
Bouchard most recently served as executive vice president, responsible for implementing ISAAC’s business strategy. He has played a critical role in the development and commercialization of the ISAAC solution and ISAAC InControl mobile tablet since its inception.
“I’ve always been passionate about how ISAAC can help fleets improve their operations through the use of technology, and this new position will enable me to pursue this passion even further,” said Bouchard.
“For the past 15 years, J.S. has spoken with hundreds of trucking fleets to understand what keeps them up at night. This invaluable knowledge, combined with his computer engineering background, has prepared him to lead a product team that will ensure ISAAC remains the best in-cab trucking solution for many years to come,” added DeLarochelliere.
ISAAC also announced that Sam Sussenguth has joined the organization in the role of Chief Sales Officer.
Sussenguth has spent his entire career in the transportation telematics sector, developing close relationships with fleets, and helping them implement technology to benefit their operations. His extensive experience includes managing high-performing sales professionals.
“Sam’s onboarding is another example of how we continue to expand our exceptional staff with specialists that bring trucking DNA,” said DeLarochelliere. “We welcome Sam to ISAAC and know his expertise will help our current and future fleet clients reach greater heights.”
“I’m honored to join ISAAC and look forward to working closely with the team to help trucking fleets become safer, more efficient and productive,” said Sussenguth.
The full power of the ISAAC solution will be on display at numerous industry events this spring, including the upcoming TCA Truckload 2024 conference. Attendees can pre-schedule meetings with company experts by visiting the Events page at https://www.isaacinstruments.com/company/events/.
Neil Abt
ISAAC
+1 503-740-0177
email us here