Empowering Women to Find Their True Selves at the She Roars - The FORCE, Self-Fulfillment Workshop

Women's Workshop

Find Your Confidence & Purpose at She Roars - The FORCE Self-Fulfillment Workshop

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She Roars, a company dedicated to women's empowerment, is hosting a self-fulfillment workshop designed to help women discover their true selves and reclaim their lives. The event will be held on May 4th, 2024 at Blue Mountain Village in Collingwood, Ontario.

She Roars - The FORCE Self-Fulfillment Workshop is a one-day event that will feature keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and group discussions. Participants will walk away with increased confidence, tools to transform their lives, and a sense of connection with other women.

"This workshop is for any woman who is feeling lost, stuck, or unfulfilled," says Michele Smeh, founder of She Roars. "We believe that every woman has the potential to live a life that she loves, and this workshop will provide her with the tools and inspiration to make it happen."

The keynote speakers for the women's workshop will be Michele Smeh, John Smeh, Heather Korol, Jennifer Fawcett, Aimee Young and Jenny Ralph. Two of the events segments include an intenSati session led by Aliza Blair and Elemental Rhythm Breathwork led by Courtney Marie.

The speaker sessions will cover a variety of topics, including Owning Your Own Story, Vulnerability, Breaking Free From Expectations, The Force Within, Finding Your Own Voice.

Space is limited for She Roars - The FORCE Self-Fulfillment Workshop, so get your tickets today!

About She Roars

She Roars is a company dedicated to empowering women to reach their full potential. We offer a variety of workshops, retreats, and online courses that help women develop their confidence, clarity, and purpose.

She Roars - The Force, May 4th, Collingwood, Ontario