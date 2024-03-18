Governor Cooper Honors North Carolina State University Women’s Cross Country Team, 2023 NCAA Cross Country National Champions

NORTH CAROLINA, March 18 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper honored the North Carolina State University Women’s Cross Country Team for winning the 2023 NCAA Cross Country National Championship.

“This Wolfpack team fought hard in 2023 for their third straight national title, showing resilience and determination up to the finish line,” said Governor Cooper. “Coach Henes has built an outstanding program, and this recognition is well-deserved.”

At the event, the Governor signed a proclamation proclaiming March 18 as a day in recognition of the 2023 North Carolina State University Women’s Cross Country Team. Event attendees included the NC State Women’s Cross Country Team, head coach Laurie Henes and NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson.

The 2023 NC State Women’s Cross Country Team won the national title over Northern Arizona by one point in the closest team finish in NCAA DI Women’s Cross Country Championship history. Katelyn Tuohy led the Pack, finishing fifth with a time of 19:23.0 at the women’s 6k. Sam Bush, a senior, jumped 14 spots in the final 1000 meters of the race to help NC State achieve the one-point victory. The team finished with a score of 123 points, achieving their third consecutive national championship.

Read the Proclamation here.