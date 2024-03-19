Yield Giving Expands Award Amount to Deliver $640 Million to 361 U.S. Nonprofits
Yield Giving Expands Award Amount to Deliver $640 Million to 361 U.S. Nonprofits Advancing the Voices and Opportunities of their CommunitiesCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving announced that 361 organizations are receiving $640 million for their work with people and in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States.
In March 2023, Yield Giving launched an Open Call for community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to advance the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles.
This cohort of 361 outstanding teams from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico will enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources. These community-led, community-focused organizations work in urban and rural settings, with individuals of all ages, focusing on a wide range of issues. Yet, they share a common sense of purpose: the Open Call awardees are all making positive change in their communities by reducing disparities in economic outcomes, education, health, and other critical issues.
The Yield Giving Open Call was managed by Lever for Change, a nonprofit that leverages its networks to find and fund solutions to the world’s greatest challenges, including racial inequity, gender inequality, lack of economic opportunity, and climate change.
The Open Call received 6,353 applications and initially planned for 250 awards of $1 million each. In the Fall of 2023, organizations top-rated by their peers advanced to a second round of review by an external Evaluation Panel recruited for experience relevant to this cause, and underwent a final round of due diligence. In light of the incredible work of these organizations, as judged by their peers and external panelists, the donor team decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount. The 279 organizations in the top tier of scores will receive $2 million each and the 82 organizations in the next tier will receive $1 million each.
"We are excited that our partnership with Yield Giving has resonated with so many organizations," said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change. "In a world teeming with potential and talent, the Open Call has given us an opportunity to identify, uplift, and empower transformative organizations that often remain unseen.”
More information on the Yield Giving Open Call and other initiatives can be found at www.leverforchange.org.
###
CONTACT: Lever for Change, media@leverforchange.org
Yield Giving
Established by MacKenzie Scott to share a financial fortune created through the effort of countless people, Yield Giving is named after a belief in adding value by giving up control. To date, Yield’s network of staff and advisors has yielded over $16,500,000,000 to 1,900+ non-profit teams to use as they see fit for the benefit of others. To learn more, visit www.yieldgiving.com.
Lever for Change
Lever for Change connects donors with bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems—including issues like racial inequity, gender inequality, lack of access to economic opportunity, and climate change. Using an inclusive, equitable model and due diligence process, Lever for Change creates customized challenges and other tailored funding opportunities. Top-ranked teams and challenge finalists become members of the Bold Solutions Network—a growing global network that helps secure additional funding, amplify members’ impact, and accelerate social change. Founded in 2019 as a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lever for Change has influenced over $1.7 billion in grants to date and provided support to more than 175 organizations. To learn more, visit www.leverforchange.org.
Marc Moorghen
Lever for Change
media@leverforchange.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube