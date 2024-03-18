Post Session Report :: Monday, March 18, 2024

SB 978, PN 1234 (Brown) – The bill amends the Second Class Township Code to clarify advertising requirements for the appointment of certified public accountants or firms. A Local Government Commission bill. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 982, PN 1235 (Dush) – The bill amends the Second Class Township Code to provide for irrevocable letters of credit as an alternative to bonding. A Local Government Commission bill. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 559 PN 1292 (Baker) – This bill amends the Medical Practice Act of 1985, further providing for definitions for Athletic Trainers. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.

SB 560, PN 1293 (Baker) – This bill amends the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act to provide for definitions for Athletic Trainers. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.