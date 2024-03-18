Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,825 in the last 365 days.

Post Session Report :: Monday, March 18, 2024

SB 978, PN 1234 (Brown) – The bill amends the Second Class Township Code to clarify advertising requirements for the appointment of certified public accountants or firms. A Local Government Commission bill. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 982, PN 1235 (Dush) – The bill amends the Second Class Township Code to provide for irrevocable letters of credit as an alternative to bonding. A Local Government Commission bill. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 559 PN 1292 (Baker) – This bill amends the Medical Practice Act of 1985, further providing for definitions for Athletic Trainers. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.

SB 560, PN 1293 (Baker) – This bill amends the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act to provide for definitions for Athletic Trainers. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.

You just read:

Post Session Report :: Monday, March 18, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more