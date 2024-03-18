InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Furniture Piece Designed for Prayer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Paulette B. of Jamaica, NY is the creator of Paulette’s Purpose Prayer Station, a wooden, cherry oak furniture piece that functions as an independent place for people to pray. The system features a comfortable sitting and kneeling stool, allowing users to pray within the comfort of their own home. Each station includes a gold cushion constructed using comfortable gel foam. The cushion area further features a kneeling pad supported within the system. The cushion offers comfort to any user; however, it perfectly accommodates people with physical disabilities, knee pain, arthritis, back pain, etc.
There is also a frosted glass bible holder, a light, and foldable legs to offer further convenience when using Paulette’s Purpose Prayer Station. A universal audio jack with a speaker is used to play music. Storage hooks on the sides can support different items as needed. The system can be surrounded by lighting, and there may be engravings on the front of various scripture passages. Users can sit or kneel within the system for praying. The furniture unit resembles an individual church pew and offers a way for people to safely pray in churches, at home, in outreach centers, and more.
Religious and spiritual individuals may lack the time to visit church as much as they would like and opt to pray at home, in hotel rooms, and other locations. People who practice the Christian faith may have several items to make praying at home easier like a comfortable mat or rug to kneel on, a Bible holder, candles or lamps to create a calm and serene atmosphere, and several symbolic items that hold a personal or spiritual significance. Despite being able to use these items, people may still lack a comfortable area to pray. Paulette’s Purpose Prayer Station is incredibly versatile and features multiple components to facilitate prayer in almost any desired location.
Paulette filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Prayer Station product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Paulette’s Purpose Prayer Station can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
There is also a frosted glass bible holder, a light, and foldable legs to offer further convenience when using Paulette’s Purpose Prayer Station. A universal audio jack with a speaker is used to play music. Storage hooks on the sides can support different items as needed. The system can be surrounded by lighting, and there may be engravings on the front of various scripture passages. Users can sit or kneel within the system for praying. The furniture unit resembles an individual church pew and offers a way for people to safely pray in churches, at home, in outreach centers, and more.
Religious and spiritual individuals may lack the time to visit church as much as they would like and opt to pray at home, in hotel rooms, and other locations. People who practice the Christian faith may have several items to make praying at home easier like a comfortable mat or rug to kneel on, a Bible holder, candles or lamps to create a calm and serene atmosphere, and several symbolic items that hold a personal or spiritual significance. Despite being able to use these items, people may still lack a comfortable area to pray. Paulette’s Purpose Prayer Station is incredibly versatile and features multiple components to facilitate prayer in almost any desired location.
Paulette filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Prayer Station product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Paulette’s Purpose Prayer Station can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com