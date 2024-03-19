Applications are Open to Win a Website via Small Business Grant
Call for Applications: New Orleans, LA-based website design company will award a new website to a small business or non-profit.
It’s been so exciting to see the benefits previous winners have experienced over the past two years, and we love being able to support our community in this way. ”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing and website design, is taking applications for the 2024 Get Online NOLA Grant. This grant is an annual opportunity for small businesses to win a free website to help kick-start their digital presence. Applications can be submitted online at https://getonlinenola.com/grant through May 7, 2024.
Created to support small businesses and charitable organizations, the Get Online NOLA Grant awards a free website to a deserving small business or charity. A high-quality website can help small organizations grow and thrive in our increasingly digitally driven economy.
The inaugural grant winner, Will & Toosie Specialty Iron Work, won a new website in 2022. After the owner’s van and equipment were stolen, Get Online NOLA jumped at the opportunity to help the community-minded business get back on track. Owner Will Peck said, “Having a professional website has meant a lot for my business. I use it to show my previous work and have found new clients online.”
Last year, the winner was Sassy A Cosmetics. Founded by an inspiring teenage CEO, Asia Dillon, Sassy A Cosmetics is a New Orleans-based cosmetics company focused on natural products. Asia said, “Winning this grant meant the world to me. Allowing customers to visit my new professional website and easily buy our unique products has helped to grow my business.”
Founder of Get Online NOLA, Wendy Dolan says, “We can’t wait to meet the winner of the 2024 Get Online NOLA Grant! It’s been so exciting to see the benefits previous winners have experienced over the past two years, and we love being able to support our community in this way. It means a lot to our whole team that we can use our skills to give back and help a deserving organization shine online.”
About Get Online NOLA
Get Online NOLA was born out of love for New Orleans and the desire to do better for the businesses that make our city unique. Bringing companies online and building a powerful digital presence is what we do best.
