Beach, Turner Bill to Expand Prohibitions on Electioneering Passes Senate

TRENTON – The Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Senators James Beach and Shirley Turner that would expand prohibitions on electioneering to better protect voters from potential harassment and intimidation while waiting in line.

“This bill will strengthen the integrity of our elections and make taking an active role in the election process less subject to potential acts of voter intimidation or harassment. While the law already prohibits electioneering within polling places and in the immediate vicinity, it is reasonable to extend that prohibition to protect voters when the line extends farther,” said Senator Beach (D-Burlington/Camden), the Chair of the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee.

The bill, S-1230, would prohibit electioneering within 25 feet of a person waiting in line at a polling place or ballot drop box in an area that is farther than 100 feet from the polling place or ballot drop box. Violations of this provision would constitute a disorderly persons offense. A disorderly persons offense can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

“Under current law, electioneering is only prohibited inside a polling place and within 100 feet of the outside entrance to a polling place or a ballot drop box. Due to this, voters who have to wait in a line can be subject to attempts to influence their vote,” said Senator Turner (D-Hunterdon/Mercer). “By further prohibiting potentially intimidating activity targeted at voters, our elections will be more secure and voters will feel safer when casting their ballots.”

The bill was approved in a 38-0 vote.