Ruiz/Stack Bill Exempting Nursing Mothers from Jury Duty Approved by Senate

TRENTON – To support new mothers and the healthy development of their babies, the Senate approved a bill sponsored by Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senator Brian Stack today that exempts nursing mothers from jury duty.

“Jury duty can turn into a lengthy commitment and this can place a significant burden on new mothers,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex/Hudson). “By explicitly making breastfeeding a jury duty exemption we can support the healthy development of children and reduce stress for new parents.”

The bill, S-2236, would exempt from jury service any juror with a personal obligation to care for a child who is 1 year of age or younger, where the prospective juror is the child’s mother and is nursing or expressing milk for the child.

“Breastfeeding offers numerous health benefits to newborns,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “This legislation will make the wellbeing of our mothers and their children a priority over a jury duty requirement they can fulfill at a more suitable time.”

The bill was approved by the Senate in a 38-0 vote.

