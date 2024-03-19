For the Ivy at Gastonia, March is Filled With St. Paddy’s Day and Easter Fun
EINPresswire.com/ -- When looking at the Ivy at Gastonia, one may highlight the dynamic physical therapy program, the hospitable staff, or even the quality healthcare. However, for the majority of the residents and their families, what stands out the most are the loads of fun activities for center members to participate in.
At the Ivy at Gastonia, while the regular days are filled with different activities and entertainment options when it comes to celebrating there are no corners cut. For the month of March staff members have created week-long celebrations for both St. Patrick’s day and Easter so that the residents feel the excitement building up all the way until the big day! As Casey, a cherished staff member, explains, “why should we limit the fun to once or twice a month? We have the opportunity to bring joy to our residents each day, even with seemingly little things, so of course we want to take advantage of that and plan engaging activities for the whole month.”
“I know I can always trust my staff to go above and beyond when it comes to caring for our residents' physical and emotional needs. They continuously outdo themselves and strive to be better, and this is always easy to see from the activities they plan and care that they provide”, says Ryan Coane, Ivy Healthcare Group President.
With the above in mind, the Ivy at Gastonia’s staff and residents are always happy to share their love for the community they've created and are open to scheduling phone interviews if you would like to learn more. They would also like to extend an invitation to you and your team to come and see for yourself the exciting events they have lined up.
The following information is an easy way to keep track of the events taking place in March. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or comments you may have.
Ivy at Gastonia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Gastonia, North Carolina):
Tuesday, March 12th, 2pm - St. Patrick's Day cookie decorating
Wednesday, March 13th, 2pm - A St. Patrick's Day photo booth will be set up with props for the residents to enjoy
Friday, March 15th, 2pm - A St. Patrick's Day party is being hosted with decorations, themed food, and party favors for the residents to enjoy
Monday, March 25th, 2pm - Residents will get to participate in Easter balloon making
Tuesday, March 26th, 2pm - A spring themed door decorating contest will be held amongst residents
Friday, March 29th, 2pm - The center will be hosting a pizza bar party and Easter egg dyeing craft activity for residents
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of treatment, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
To learn more please visit - https://ivyhealthcaregroup.com/index.php#
http://www.theivyatgastonia.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheIvyAtGastonia/
Warren Cohn
