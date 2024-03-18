A Therapeutic Memoir Entitled “From Brokenness to Atonement, Faith, Hope, and Love”
A powerful tale of redemption and healing authored by Hani Raoul Khouzam.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart-wrenching narrative of "From Brokenness to Atonement, Faith, Hope, and Love: A Vietnam War Sniper's Journey and a Psychiatrist's Bibliotherapy,” the riveting life of Mr. L, an orphan molded by the compassionate care of a Carmelite nun and later transformed into a skilled sniper during the tumultuous Vietnam War is explored. This deeply moving memoir serves not only as a captivating account of one man's trials but also as an invaluable tool for navigating the complex terrain of guilt and trauma.
"From Brokenness to Atonement, Faith, Hope, and Love: A Vietnam War Sniper's Journey and a Psychiatrist's Bibliotherapy" unfolds as a tapestry of experiences, weaving through Mr. L's life from the boyish freedom of orphanages to the daunting responsibilities of adulthood. It traces his journey of self-discovery, the mastery of French, excellence in Little League baseball, and the stark reality of military service. The narrative is a narrative portrayal of the emotional toll demanded by survivor's guilt, grief, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
What sets this memoir apart is its unique therapeutic lens. Through the patient-and-physician relationship, readers are granted a front-row seat to the unraveling of Mr. L's life, his struggles, and the therapeutic journey toward healing.
The book has gained its solid credibility as author Hani Raoul Khouzam, MD, MPH, FAPA is a psychiatrist and a professor of Psychiatry. He earned a Medical Degree from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Cairo in Egypt and a master’s degree in public health from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. His journey continued with the completion of residency training in Psychiatry at the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
He is presently serving as a Health Sciences Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Fresno Department of Psychiatry, and holding the position of a staff psychiatrist at the VA Central California Health Care System in Fresno, California.
Exploring the depth of the human psyche and its complexities led the author to the realization of the potency of storytelling as a compelling instrument to delve into the intricacies of the human condition.
As pages are turned, readers are invited to introspect and reflect on one’s capacity for faith, hope, love, and forgiveness. Can a shattered soul find restoration through these timeless virtues? Will Mr. L succumb to the weight of his sorrows, or will he emerge victorious against insurmountable guilt?
For those seeking an inexpensive yet invaluable tool to navigate their healing process, “From Brokenness to Atonement, Faith, Hope, and Love: A Vietnam War Sniper's Journey and a Psychiatrist's Bibliotherapy” stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit.
The book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, BAM, Walmart, ebay, booktopia and other major book retailers worldwide.
