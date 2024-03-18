Introducing the charming characters of Wandering Cat
Exploring Wandering Cat: a glimpse into its enchanting world and charactersMILAN, ITALY, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feline enthusiasts are in for a treat as the development of "Wandering Cat," a highly anticipated game, continues to progress at a promising pace. The game, poised to offer a delightful adventure to its players, has recently undergone a critical phase of testing. The pre-alpha version of "Wandering Cat" was rigorously evaluated by a group of dedicated testers on Discord, whose feedback has been pivotal in refining the game's features and ensuring a seamless early access experience for future players.
The excitement surrounding "Wandering Cat" is not solely due to its gameplay but also the introduction of a captivating cast of characters. Among these is Dave, the charismatic co-protagonist, an eccentric Chef known for his unique cooking methods, and White, an adorable feline who stands as the protagonist's faithful companion. Additionally, Hamlet the dog and a variety of other enchanting characters are set to leave a lasting impression on players' adventures through the game.
In the upcoming months, more detailed insights into each of the main characters will be revealed, offering players a glimpse into their backstories and personalities. However, not all secrets will be unveiled immediately, as the game aims to encourage players to explore and form their connections with the characters, discovering which one captures their hearts as they journey through the game world.
Further updates on "Wandering Cat" are anticipated as the solo developer works diligently to bring this enchanting adventure to life, promising an engaging experience for all who embark on this journey.
Wandering Cat will release for PC on Steam in Early Access this 2024.
Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2182470/Wandering_Cat/
About Wandering Cat:
Wandering Cat is an upcoming adventure game that invites players to explore a vibrant world filled with charming characters, captivating stories, and delightful surprises—all from the perspective of our feline friend. Follow the journey of our protagonist as they navigate through various environments, encountering allies and adversaries alike, in search of the best food in the world.
About Daevis:
Davide "Daevis" Marcucci is an Italian indie developer who loves creating video games and has turned his passion into a full-time job. Now with Wandering Cat he wants to explore a new way of storytelling and return to the old days when he got excited playing games like Zelda. Wandering Cat is a personal gift from him to his two children.
