Lighthouse Autism Center Sponsors Sensory Room at Smiley Mishawaka
Leading ABA Provider Sponsors Sensory Room at Smiley Mishawaka to help support children on the autism spectrum.MISHAWAKA, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, renowned for its expertise in center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, has recently unveiled an exciting partnership with Smiley Mishawaka, a dynamic adventure park for children and adults. This groundbreaking collaboration promises to enrich the experience for families by introducing a dedicated sensory room designed to cater to the specific needs of children with autism and other sensory disorders. This initiative reflects Lighthouse Autism Center's commitment to extending its support beyond its own centers, exemplifying its status as a frontrunner in the field of ABA therapy in the Midwest.
Through this innovative alliance, families attending Smiley Mishawaka will now have access to a haven where sensory stimulation is carefully tailored to enhance comfort and promote engagement for children with autism. As a cornerstone of the community, Lighthouse Autism Center not only delivers unparalleled center-based autism services but also collaborates with esteemed local organizations like Smiley Mishawaka. Together, they champion initiatives such as sensory rooms, fostering inclusivity and support for individuals with autism both within and outside their facilities.
This partnership underscores a shared dedication to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, reflecting a broader commitment to compassion and understanding within the community.
Lighthouse Autism Center has proudly championed the establishment of a sensory sanctuary within Smiley Mishawaka, dedicated to providing invaluable support to children on the autism spectrum. The primary objective of this nurturing space is to cultivate a haven of safety and tranquility, catering to the needs of children who may experience sensory overload and require a space for decompression. Painted in the serene and inviting hues characteristic of all Lighthouse Autism Center locations, this room is thoughtfully adorned with an array of sensory tools and aids meticulously selected to facilitate interaction and communication with children on the autism spectrum.
With an unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowerment, Lighthouse Autism Center endeavors to extend the reach of education and understanding throughout our communities, particularly in support of children navigating the complexities of the autism spectrum. By spearheading initiatives such as this sensory room, Lighthouse Autism Center exemplifies its dedication to enhancing the quality of life and promoting holistic well-being for individuals with autism, advocating for a world where every child is celebrated and supported on their unique journey of growth and development.
Autism is a general term used to describe a group of complex developmental brain disorders – autism spectrum disorders–caused by a combination of genes and environmental influences. Within this spectrum, individuals grapple with an array of challenges ranging from communication hurdles to social complexities and repetitive behaviors, each manifesting in unique and nuanced ways. In the United States, an alarming statistic underscores the prevalence of autism, with an estimated 1 in 36 children falling on the spectrum, highlighting the urgent need for widespread awareness and support initiatives.
Despite the growing recognition of autism's prevalence, many children continue to be diagnosed later in life, often after the age of 4, despite the potential for reliable diagnosis as early as age 2. This delay in diagnosis underscores the critical importance of early intervention and heightened awareness to ensure timely access to essential resources and support networks. By fostering a deeper understanding of the complexities of autism and advocating for early detection and intervention, we can collectively strive towards a more inclusive and supportive society, where individuals on the autism spectrum are empowered to thrive and contribute their unique perspectives to the world.
Embark on an out-of-this-world journey at Smiley Mishawaka, where every visit promises an intergalactic adventure! Step into a playground that defies gravity with its adult-sized ball pit, towering slides, and an array of thrilling equipment. Little explorers can dive into a toddler-exclusive ball pit, complete with miniature slides and captivating train tracks. Ascend to new heights in their three-level jungle gym, teeming with twists, turns, and tunnels awaiting discovery. Test your skills on the basketball/dodgeball trampoline, conquer the wall climbing challenge, or take a plunge down the exhilarating drop slide or the whimsical donut slide.
Experience an interactive gaming paradise at Smiley's, where a rice pit, engaging wall and tube games, as well as LEGO and toy tables, await your imagination. With over 60 cutting-edge arcade games and dedicated Nerf gun arenas tailored for ages 6-10 and 11+, there's endless fun for everyone to enjoy. Dive into prehistoric times with their Dino-Land experience, where you can mount a dinosaur for a ride and capture unforgettable moments with a towering T-rex. Visit Smiley's in Mishawaka for an adventure that transcends the ordinary and creates memories that will last a lifetime.
Along with partnering with local organizations and events, Lighthouse Autism Center is working hard to bring education to our local communities. Lighthouse Autism Center offers free training to any local community organization or healthcare provider who is looking to better understand how to support and advocate for those with autism. Sessions are led by our highly trained and experienced team of BCBA’s and involves information on the signs of autism, characteristics of autism, and appropriate interactions and de-escalation techniques. These trainings are tailored to specific organizations such as first responders, police departments, medical facilities, libraries, and more.
Participants are invited to ask our clinical team about specific situations or questions, and we offer a free autism resource kit with each presentation.
Lighthouse Autism Center is now offering an Autism Friendly Certification – New for 2024! Lighthouse provides your organization with a virtual training course and quiz to gauge retention and understanding of program materials.
Following completion of the course, a Lighthouse clinician hosts a virtual Q&A with your organization, and you will receive an ASD Friendly Badge to place on your business/organization’s front door. Certification must be renewed yearly.
Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 parents of a child with autism. Over the past 11 years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska.
