Beach, Ruiz Bill to Establish a Directory for Affordable and Senior Citizen Housing Approved by Senate

TRENTON – The Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Senator James Beach and Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz that would establish a centralized directory of affordable and senior citizen housing in New Jersey.

“Individuals in need of senior or affordable housing often have to rely on outdated directories maintained by non-profits,” said Senator Beach (D-Burlington/Camden). “Providing an accurate and comprehensive statewide directory will allow elderly and low-income residents to access a complete list of housing opportunities and identify those which best meet their needs.”

The bill, S-1277, would require each municipality to submit information to the Commissioner of Community Affairs on a quarterly basis. The information would include the affordable housing and senior citizen housing units located within the municipality, which would be published and updated on the Internet websites of the Department of Community Affairs (DCA), the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (HMFA), and the New Jersey Housing Resource Center (HRC). Municipalities that maintain Internet sites would additionally be required to provide links on their respective websites to the websites of the DCA, HMFA, and HRC so that residents are able to access the information with ease.

“The current system for residents to find affordable and senior housing opportunities is difficult to navigate, and too often proves to be an additional barrier for the people who need to find new housing,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex/Hudson). “By establishing a new directory under the DCA, with regularly reported updates from municipalities, we would remove one of the barriers that often prevents people from finding the housing opportunities they need.”

The bill was passed in a 37-1 vote.