Maintech Expands its Data Center IT Services in Europe
The data center services market is exploding in Europe as AI, Edge Computing, Hyperscale and the quest for energy sustainability gain momentum.
For 50+ years Maintech has been at the forefront of IT Services delivery to single-source, multi-platform, "5 nines" SLA Data Center environments.”CRANFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 20, 2024
— Frank D'Alessio President of Maintech, Incorporated
Cranford, New Jersey
Maintech, Incorporated, today announces the multi-faceted expansion of its IT Services portfolio for corporate data centers on the continent under its European affiliate, Maintech Europe Ltd. Maintech began operations in Europe in 2008 supporting the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical market. This comprehensive expansion program is driven by the accelerating deployment of data centers across Europe by the world's largest corporate enterprises from virtually all vertical markets.
The Maintech services portfolio, which is uniquely tailored for both conventional and hyperscale data center architectures, includes:
(1) A commitment to Maintech Direct Labour and Spare Parts deployed in-country on a global basis to assure responsiveness and Quality of Service.
(2) A commitment to Level 2 technical staff in the data centers to support informed dialogue with end user Operations Teams, System Administrators, and Technology Planners.
(3) A global array of Network Operations Centers (NOC) to provide customizable system health and server/network performance monitoring, system compliance and cyber security threat detection.
(4) A proprietary ERP system to deliver vendor-neutral “slice and dice” performance reporting and inform plan-to-purchase decisions.
(5) An IT Services governance model empowered by lifelong service professionals.
Maintech Europe LTD’s EMEA Sales and Operations headquarters are located at:
Suite 402, 16 St Johns Lane, Farringdon, London EC1M 4BS.
For a deeper dive into how Maintech can assist in your evolving data center’s IT Services requirements across EMEA, please contact:
Craig Longcroft
Director, EMEA Operations
CLongcroft@Maintech.com
+44 (0) 7799 747974
Maintech's global headquarters are located at:
14 Commerce Drive
Cranford, New Jersey 07016
For a deeper dive into how Maintech can assist in your evolving data center’s IT Services requirements across the US/APAC, please contact:
John Esposito
Vice President, Strategic Sales
jesposito@maintech.com
(973) 330-3252
Celebrating 50+ years of IT Service delivery to the most demanding corporate enterprises
Craig Longcroft
Maintech Europe Ltd.
+44 7799 747974
clongcroft@maintech.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn