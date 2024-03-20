Shrimp Summit 2024: New Directions Transforming the Industry
The Center for Responsible Seafood (TCRS) hosts second Summit driving change
The transformation of global seafood production to increase yields while reducing impacts on the environment requires a multifaceted approach.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an agenda full of essential industry discussions, the Shrimp Summit 2024 from June 27-29, 2024 in Chennai, India will convene and engage retailers, importers, exporters, processors, feed companies, producers, NGOs, and government representatives in an action-oriented event.
— Dr. George Chamberlain, TCRS President
The Shrimp Summit is co-hosted by the Global Seafood Alliance and the Society of Aquaculture Professionals. In-depth sessions will cover Improver Programs, Digital Technology, Global Production & Markets, Disease Management, Shrimp Breeding, Growout Intensification, Sustainable Feeds, Innovation, and NGO Vision 2030.
“The transformation of global seafood production to increase yields while reducing impacts on the environment requires a multifaceted approach,” says Dr. George Chamberlain, TCRS President. “With their vast numbers, smallholder farmers are key to this transformation; however, the highly fragmented nature of these individual farms has presented challenges with offering them a feasible path to certification. Now, there are exciting, game changing developments happening that address these challenges with digital technology. These developments can ultimately help smallholder farmers improve their livelihoods, contribute to sustainability, and maintain access to markets.”
Summit attendees can witness how technology is assisting smallholder shrimp farmers on a pre-conference tour on June 27. The tour - included with Summit registration - will visit state-of-the-art hatcheries for L. vannamei and P. monodon, as well as a technologically advanced smallholder shrimp farm, where digital tools are maximizing energy efficiency, feeding precision, and water quality. These digital tools are also providing data that are enabling access to more favorable financing and insurance. The full-day tour also includes a visit to the beautiful UNESCO World Heritage site of Mahabalipuram and a scenic seaside lunch.
“Another new direction transforming the industry is the ongoing evolution of a unified global marketing program,” states Dr. George Chamberlain. “This concept emerged at the 2023 Shrimp Summit, gained additional traction at the 2023 Global Shrimp Forum, and has continued to develop. Speakers including Gabriel Luna and David Castro (co-chairs and founding members of the Global Shrimp Council) will illuminate the marketing program for our attendees.”
Sessions will take place on June 28 and 29, and speakers include a multitude of experts, including Dr. George Chamberlain (TCRS), Manoj Sharma (Mayank Aquaculture), Ravi Kumar Yellanki (Vaisakhi Bio-Marine), Robins McIntosh (CP Group), Robert Jones (The Nature Conservancy), Gorjan Nikolik (Rabobank), Sandro Coglitore (Omarsa), Travis Larkin (Seafood Exchange), John Buchanan (Center for Aquaculture Technologies), and Pavan Kosaraju (AquaExchange). Many more speakers are to be announced.
An exciting two-day post-conference tour will be offered for a fee, which will include all costs (charter flight, hotel, and all meals). This tour will highlight the full supply chain and will provide valuable and extensive insights into hatcheries, farms, feed mills, and processors.
Register now to join us in India and be energized by the new directions transforming the industry. To make the Shrimp Summit accessible to as many people as possible, registration will be offered for both in-person and virtual attendance. AI-powered language translation services (audio and text) will be available for 26 languages.
Early sponsors include Devi Seafoods, Laitram Machinery, Center for Aquaculture Technologies, and Unibio. Sponsorship inquiries should be directed to Jim Batchelor (jim.batchelor@responsibleseafood.org).
George Chamberlain
The Center for Responsible Seafood
+1 833-244-2688
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Connect, Engage and Transform at the 2024 Shrimp Summit