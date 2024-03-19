LIO Specialty Launches Revolutionary Online Portal for Products Liability Insurance Solutions

LIO Specialty Insurance

Leading the Excess and Surplus Lines Market with Innovative Coverage for Manufacturers and Distributors of Industrial and Consumer Goods

Our expansion into the products liability market is a testament of our commitment to providing innovative insurance solutions to our wholesale partners. ” — Kyle Powal

WEST CONSOHOCKEN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIO Specialty Insurance Company proudly announces the expansion of its state-of-the-art online platform with a Product Liability offering focusing on manufacturing and distribution.

Justin Bauersachs, Assistant Vice President of Life Sciences and Products Liability, will be leading the new underwriting unit. Mr. Bauersachs joined LIO Specialty in April of 2023 to help build out LIO Specialty’s Excess & Surplus Lines segment. Prior to joining LIO Specialty, Mr. Bauersachs began his insurance career at Kinsale Insurance Company where he spent six years developing his underwriting expertise in the products liability space.

“Our expansion into the products liability market is a testament of our commitment to providing innovative insurance solutions to our wholesale partners. We believe we are uniquely positioned to lead this market utilizing Justin’s specialized expertise as well as our cost-efficient and state-of-the-art technology,” said Kyle Powal, Executive Vice President, LIO Specialty.

Products Liability will be available to all appointed wholesale partners of LIO Specialty.

Exclusive Technology for Efficient Insurance Processing

LIO Specialty’s technology streamlines the insurance process, making it exceptionally efficient for brokers to serve their clients. This technology positions LIO Specialty at the forefront of the Excess and Surplus Lines marketplace.

About LIO Specialty Insurance Company

Founded in 2022 and rated A- VIII by AM Best, LIO Specialty is committed to blending deep insurance expertise with cutting-edge digital capabilities. The company aims to redefine the insurance purchasing experience, making it faster, easier, and more intuitive for specialized insurance policies.

Contact Information:

Justin Bauersachs – AVP, Life Science and Product Liability

804-357-9304

Justin.Bauersachs@lioinsurance.com

Kyle Powal – EVP

312-450-4790

kyle.powal@lioinsurance.com

Steve Schell – SVP

646-787-6152

steve.schell@lioinsurance.com

