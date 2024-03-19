Kush Queen Launches First-Of-Its-Kind "Tolerance Break Gummies": Reset and Enhance Psychoactive Highs Without the Break
Agmatine Sulfate And L-Tyrosine Work Synergistically For Ultimate Fix To Hit Pause On Crazy-High Tolerance From Psychoactive ProductsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kush Queen, a pioneering force in the cannabis and wellness industry, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: Tolerance Break Gummies. Crafted from years of meticulous research and development, these revolutionary gummies offer the ultimate fix for individuals seeking to hit pause on their crazy-high tolerance to psychoactive products like THC, CBD or kratom.
A tolerance break, often referred to as a "T-break," is a deliberate period during which an individual abstains from using a particular substance, typically psychoactive substances like cannabis or kratom. The Tolerance Break Gummies offer Kush Queen's solution to simulating the effects of a tolerance break without the need to actually take one.
With a proprietary blend of ingredients, including Agmatine sulfate and L-tyrosine, the gummies are formulated to effectively reduce tolerance levels by targeting the body's mechanisms involved in tolerance buildup. Agmatine sulfate, a compound derived from the amino acid L-arginine and naturally present in the human body, is renowned for its ability to modulate neurotransmitter and neuromodulator activity. Working synergistically with L-tyrosine, a precursor for the synthesis of neurotransmitters, particularly dopamine, it influences mood regulation and cognitive functions. Together, these ingredients allow users to once again experience the desired effects of their favorite psychoactive substances.
"Our Tolerance Break Gummies represent a breakthrough in the field of cannabis," said Olivia Alexander, Founder & CEO of Kush Queen. "We understand the frustration that comes with diminishing effects due to tolerance, which is why we've developed a delicious and effective solution to reset your high and reignite your experience with these substances without ever having to take a break."
Available in a mouth-watering natural green apple flavor, Kush Queen's Tolerance Break Gummies offer a convenient and enjoyable way to take a break from regular consumption and return to a state of heightened sensitivity. The gummies are designed to deliver that coveted first-time high feeling, even after extended use.
The duration of a tolerance break can vary significantly and is influenced by several factors, including the substance in question, the individual's usage patterns and personal goals. During the tolerance break, individuals may choose to take Tolerance Break Gummies as part of their strategy to reduce tolerance to psychoactive substances and enhance the effects. Kush Queen suggests taking one gummy an hour before consuming a preferred psychoactive product such as cannabis or kratom. For those with an extremely high tolerance, two gummies may be needed to achieve the desired impact. It is also strongly suggested to reset the psychoactive dose level back to an individual’s original dose before the tolerance created the need to take more.
The launch of Tolerance Break Gummies underscores Kush Queen's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for the evolving needs of consumers in the cannabis and wellness space. With this latest offering, Kush Queen continues to push the boundaries of innovation, empowering individuals to enhance their well-being and unlock the full potential of their experiences with psychoactive substances.
Kush Queen's Tolerance Break Gummies retail for $20 for a pack of 10 and are available at https://kushqueen.shop/products/tolerance-break-gummies
About Kush Queen:
Since 2015, Kush Queen has been dedicated to the highest standards, premium ingredients, innovation, and education, offering a modern approach to wellness. Founded by Olivia Alexander and Michael Sawyer, our passion for cannabis drives our mission to normalize lifestyle and medical usage for all. Under Olivia and Michael's guidance, Kush Queen has fostered a thriving community and evolved into a globally recognized multi-million-dollar enterprise. Kush Queen products are available in over 1000 accounts across the US, Japan, South Africa, and the UK, offering a diverse range of 55 hemp and 25 cannabis SKUs. To embark on the Kush Queen journey, visit http://www.kushqueen.shop or connect with us on Instagram @kushqueenshop and @kushqueenco.
###
Contact: FGPR kushqueen@foxgreenberg.com
Alexa Gould
Fox Greenberg Public Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok