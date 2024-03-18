By Darlene Trew crist | March 18, 2024 | Comments Off on NSF Announces Solicitation for OOIFB Support Office
On March 12, 2024, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) announced a solicitation (NSF 24-557) for proposals for an administrative support office to assist the NSF OOI Facility Board (OOIFB) in fulfilling its responsibilities. Details are available here.
