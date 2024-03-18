Sisters in command: Army Reserve Soldiers navigate challenges together

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –

Company command can be a daunting experience for junior officers who take on the challenge for the first time. To get through your tenure, you learn to lean on your non-commissioned officers (NCOs), seek guidance from seasoned officers, and talk amongst your peers to compare experiences. That journey gets easier when you can share it with your sister. Captains Tamia and Tamera Grady simultaneously commanded sister companies within the historic 90th Sustainment Brigade.

Capt. Tamera Grady's military journey began in 2013 when she enlisted in the U.S. Army. By 2018, she had earned a degree in Exercise and Sports Science from the University of Central Arkansas and was commissioned as a 35A - Military Intelligence Officer. She assumed command of the 495th Inland Cargo Transportation Company (ICTC) (Jonesboro, Arkansas) in January 2023, intending to grow as a leader. Reflecting on her transition to leadership, Tamera attributed the smooth adjustment to the support she received from her Soldiers and her sister.

"There was a transition from working with a small group of Soldiers in a [intelligence] section to commanding a unit comprised of over 160 Soldiers," said Tamera. "Adjusting to the change was very smooth, mostly due to help from the Soldiers in my unit and family."

Her sister, Capt. Tamia Grady began her military journey after receiving her degree in Criminal Justice at the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 2016. She initially joined the Arkansas National Guard and later transferred to the Army Reserve, where she also serves as a Military Intelligence Officer. Tamia assumed command of the 883rd Quartermaster Company (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma) in September 2022.

"Commanding a logistics company as an intel officer has taught me to think more long-term," said Tamia. "Improper planning can lead to soldiers not getting what they need to complete the mission, which can have significant effects."

Tamia and Tamera capitalized on their unique bond. They supported one another whenever they could. "We talk every day. Whenever one of us is having issues with something, we always call each other for advice…," said Tamia.

Following her command of the 495th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, Capt. Tamera Grady is transitioning her focus toward joining an intelligence unit under the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC). She hopes to continue contributing to the broader mission with experience and leadership skills gained by her time in command.

On the other hand, Capt. Tamia Grady is anticipating assuming leadership of an intelligence section within one of the four battalions under the 90th Sustainment Brigade. Building upon her experience, she looks forward to applying her skills to enhance intelligence operations.

As the Grady’s transition from their command roles, their shared journey underscores the invaluable strength found in family and service. Their story exemplifies how family can serve, lead, and navigate challenges, emerging stronger and ready to shape tomorrow.