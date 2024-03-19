Submit Release
KomodoSec Expands Annual CyberArk Contract for Enhanced Penetration Testing

Renewed contract with CyberArk broadens KomodoSec's penetration testing scope, affirming mutual commitment to top-tier cybersecurity.

DELAWARE, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KomodoSec Announces Expanded Renewal of Annual Penetration Testing Contract with CyberArk
KomodoSec, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the renewal and expansion of its annual penetration testing contract with CyberArk, a global leader in privileged access management.

This renewal not only reaffirms CyberArk's trust and satisfaction in KomodoSec's services but also extends the scope of work to encompass more systems, further strengthening their cybersecurity posture.

The expanded contract signifies a deepened partnership between KomodoSec and CyberArk, highlighting the exceptional quality and effectiveness of KomodoSec's black box penetration testing services. This renewal is a testament to KomodoSec's commitment to delivering the highest standards of cybersecurity, tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Boaz Shunami, Founder and President of KomodoSec, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued collaboration, stating, "We're honored to renew our partnership with CyberArk, underscoring the trust and satisfaction in our services. This expansion to cover more systems reflects our commitment to excellence in cybersecurity."

As cybersecurity threats become increasingly sophisticated, the need for comprehensive and proactive defense strategies has never been more critical. KomodoSec's black box penetration testing services are designed to simulate real-world attacks, identifying vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors. This approach ensures that CyberArk's systems remain secure and resilient against emerging threats.

To learn more about KomodoSec's penetration testing services and how they protect organizations against complex cybersecurity challenges, please visit our Black Box Penetration Testing page.

About KomodoSec:
KomodoSec is at the forefront of the cybersecurity field, offering a wide array of services designed to safeguard organizations from the ever-present threat of cyber attacks. With a track record of successful partnerships and client satisfaction, KomodoSec is committed to innovation and excellence in protecting digital assets and information. For more information, visit www.komodosec.com.

Contact:
KomodoSec Sales and Service Team
Email: pr-contact@komodosec.com
Website: www.komodosec.com

Boaz Shunami
Komodosec Inc.
+1 800-409-0472
