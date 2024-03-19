ParentShield to Showcase SchoolBlock at Schools & Academies Show

ParentShield Showcases SchoolBlock at Schools & Academies Show ParentShield will demonstrate the Mobile Network's unique capabilities

ParentShield will also demonstrate its unique capabilities as a training and education platform for responsible communication

ParentShield serves not only as a parental control solution but also as an educational platform, giving parents the tools to prepare their children for the realities of an adult mobile network” — Graham Tyers

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, ENGLAND , March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield, the leading Mobile Network designed specifically for children’s first mobile phones, is excited to announce its participation in EdTech innovate. The event will take place at the Schools & Academies show at the ExCeL arena on the 1st May 2024, bringing together industry leaders and innovators in the education technology sector.

At the show, ParentShield will be highlighting its revolutionary SchoolBlock feature, designed to empower parents with enhanced control over their children’s mobile phone usage, including during school hours. With a simple switch accessible through the ParentShield online portal, SchoolBlock enables parents to block all calls, texts, and mobile data during school hours, fostering an environment conducive to focused learning.

“We are thrilled to showcase our SchoolBlock feature at the Schools & Academies show,” said Graham Tyers, CEO at ParentShield. “the management of children’s mobile phone usage, especially during school hours, is of paramount importance to the education sector. Our SchoolBlock feature will really help to support headteachers in their task to manage the use of mobile phones throughout the school day, including break times. SchoolBlock provides a seamless solution towards a safe and distraction-free learning environment in line with Governments new policy, and is activated with one simple switch in the parents online portal.”

In addition to highlighting the SchoolBlock feature, ParentShield will also demonstrate its unique capabilities as a training and education platform for responsible communication. By creating a safe environment for parents to utilise real-life examples, ParentShield prepares children for transitioning to a regular adult Mobile Network, instilling responsible communication habits from an early age.

“We understand the importance of equipping children with the necessary skills for responsible mobile phone usage,” added Graham. “ParentShield serves not only as a parental control solution but also as an educational platform, giving parents the necessary tools to prepare their children for the realities of an adult Mobile Network. Our demonstration will showcase the versatility and effectiveness of ParentShield in promoting responsible communication habits among children.”

Attendees of the Schools and Academies Show are encouraged to visit the ParentShield stand at K15, situated in the EdTech Innovate section, to learn more about the SchoolBlock feature and explore the unique capabilities of ParentShield.

ParentShield: The Child-Safe Mobile Network