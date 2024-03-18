Aberrant DNA methylation distorts developmental trajectories in atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumors

Anomalous cell differentiation is typical for cancer, because less differentiated cell features can be hijacked by tumor cells ( Hanahan, 2022 ). A low differentiation state provides an evolutionary advantage and drives several hallmarks of cancer ( Hanahan, 2022 ). A better understanding of the mechanisms that allow malignant cells to resist cell differentiation, which contributes to their aggressiveness, is needed ( Atlasi & Stunnenberg, 2017 ).

Aberrant epigenetic regulation is often driving malignancy in pediatric tumors ( Faria et al, 2011 ; Erkek et al, 2019 ). For AT/RTs, the significance of epigenetics is highlighted by the sole recurrent genetic alteration in their genome, namely, the inactivation of SMARCB1 or SMARCA4. Both are subunits of the mammalian SWItch/Sucrose Non-Fermentable (SWI/SNF) chromatin remodeling complex. SWI/SNF is critical for the targeted opening of chromatin during neural development ( Sokpor et al, 2017 ) via EP300-mediated histone 3 lysine 27 acetylation (H3K27ac) ( Sokpor et al, 2017 ). Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) is considered an antagonist for the SWI/SNF complex, as its key subunit EZH2 trimethylates H3K27 (leading to H3K27me3) and silences chromatin. However, H3K27me3 is also depleted in AT/RTs ( Erkek et al, 2019 ), suggesting an H3K27me3-independent epigenetic driver for AT/RT development.

Central nervous system (CNS) tumors can arise at any age and have the highest cancer-associated mortality rate in pediatric patients ( Ostrom et al, 2019 ). Atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumors (AT/RTs), medulloblastomas (MBs), and choroid plexus tumors (PLEXs) are CNS tumors detected in infants ( Burger et al, 1998 ), though they can also occur in adults. AT/RTs and MBs are aggressive, grade 4 embryonal tumors according to the World Health Organization (WHO) classification ( Louis et al, 2021 ), and most aggressive (grade III) PLEXs, namely, choroid plexus carcinomas, are malignant and associated with poor overall survival rates ( Wolff et al, 2002 ; Louis et al, 2021 ). Improving patient outcomes for these aggressive tumors is an urgent task.

Results

DNA is hypermethylated in AT/RTs when compared to MBs or PLEXs To study oncogenic epigenetic regulation in AT/RTs, we collected genome-wide DNA methylation Illumina microarray data (i450K) from 497 tumors and unmatched microarray expression data from 110 tumors; 89 normal brain DNA methylation samples were used as controls in i450k-based DNA methylation analysis. In addition, we generated matched data from 10 tumors with reduced representation bisulfite sequencing (RRBS) and RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) (Fig 1A, Table S1). We thus conducted two distinct analyses, one based on array data and the other on sequencing data, and used them to select the method-independent results in various subsequent analyses. tSNE analysis identified and confirmed the tumor types and subtypes of the cohorts (Fig 1B). MB samples were separated into WNT, SHH child/adult, SHH infant, group 3, and group 4 entities (Capper et al, 2018), largely following the latest 2021 WHO classification (Louis et al, 2021), whereas AT/RT and PLEX subtypes were closely positioned, as expected. Our in-house RRBS samples were positioned near the microarray sample clusters representing their clinical diagnosis. Figure 1. Characterization of DNA methylation differences among AT/RTs, MBs, and PLEXs reveals AT/RT hypermethylation across all AT/RT subclasses and the genomic regions affected by large-scale DNA methylation changes. (A) Illustration of our data analysis and integration approach. The number of samples in each cohort is shown on the left. Data were used to call differentially methylated regions (DMRs) and differentially expressed (DE) genes. Data from the Gene Transcription Regulation Database provided transcription factor DNA binding information. DNA methylation data from pluripotent stem cells and normal samples were used as references and to study normal neural cell differentiation. (B) Tumor types are separated into tumor subgroups (omitted from Capper et al [2018]) based on DNA methylation, when the 10,000 most variable regions measured in both i450k and RRBS data (see the Materials and Methods section) were used for the tSNE visualization. RRBS samples are positioned adjacent to i450k samples representing the tumor subgroups that matched their clinical diagnosis. (C) Venn diagrams showing the number of DMRs in each comparison. Tumor type–specific DMRs are marked into the intersecting areas. A higher number of DMRs were detected in the RRBS than in the i450k data. For i450k results, DMRs were filtered using DNA methylation data from normal brain samples. (D) For AT/RTs, larger numbers of hypermethylated than hypomethylated regions were detected in all the comparisons in both i450k and RRBS data. The numbers of DMRs and direction of DNA methylation change for each comparison in both datasets. (E) AT/RT subgroups showed the highest DNA methylation among the pooled DMRs when compared to other tumor types and normal control samples (CONTR). Average DNA methylation of the probes hitting each i450k DMR is visualized as tumor subgroup-wise violin plots. (F) k-Means clustering analysis revealed DMR clusters that are specifically hypermethylated in AT/RTs. The median DNA methylation of the DMRs in each cluster was used to summarize the DNA methylation patterns. None of the DMR clusters showed AT/RT subtype–specific DNA methylation patterns, but there were DNA methylation differences between tumor subtypes within both MBs and PLEXs. (G) Several topologically associating domains were influenced by large-scale DNA methylation differences, especially in the AT/RT-MB comparison. Karyoplot visualizes the topologically associating domains that harbor large-scale DNA methylation differences, that is, several DMRs that were predominantly either hyper- or hypomethylated in the comparison (see the Materials and Methods section). Color indicates a comparison in which a difference was observed. Differential DNA methylation analyses between AT/RTs, MBs, and PLEXs resulted in 4,931 and 64,983 differentially methylated regions (DMRs) in the i450k (methylation difference: beta fold change >= 0.20; see details from the Materials and Methods section) and RRBS (methylation difference: beta fold change >= 0.25) data, respectively (Fig 1C). Higher DMR counts in RRBS data analysis were predictable because i450k DMRs were, on average, longer and RRBS has a wider genomic coverage (Meissner et al, 2005; Pidsley et al, 2013). Tumor location information and normal samples were used to reduce tumor location–related differences in i450k DNA methylation data (see the Materials and Methods section), decreasing the DMR counts, as well (Fig 1C versus Fig S1A). There were a higher proportion of intergenic DMRs in RRBS than in i450k data (Fig S1B, Table S1). DMRs were distributed across all chromosomes (Fig S1C). Most (>70%) of the DMRs were more methylated in AT/RTs and less methylated in MBs than in the other tumor types (Fig 1D). Consistently, the highest DNA methylation levels were detected in AT/RTs and lowest in MBs (Figs 1E and S1D and E). Figure S1. Characterization of DMRs. (A) Venn diagram of i450K DMRs obtained without filtering based on tumor location or normal tissue samples. (B) DMRs in different comparisons show similar patterns, but a higher proportion of DMRs were covering interCGI and intergenic regions in RRBS data than in i450K data. Normalized proportions of DMRs hitting to annotatr built-in CpG island annotations (in orange), and genomic annotations and enhancers (in green) are visualized. The i450K and RRBS results were made comparable by annotating each bp from DMRs separately and normalizing the annotation counts with the total length of DMRs in each comparison. InterCGI means areas not hitting to CpG islands, shelves, or shores, that is, the “open sea.” 1–5 kb contains regions 1–5 kb upstream of the TTS. (C) Distribution of DMRs into autosomal chromosomes. Most of the DMRs are hypermethylated in AT/RTs and hypomethylated in MBs when compared to other tumor types. (D) Methylation distribution in pooled DMRs from RRBS data. (E) Same as in (D) but with subgroup information. In i450k data with a higher sample count, DNA methylation in DMRs was consistently higher in the AT/RT subgroups (MYC, SHH, and TYR) than in the subgroups of other tumor types (Wilcoxon rank sum test, P < 0.001, effect size Cliff’s delta |δ| > 0.2 for all comparisons except 0.18 for AT/RT-SHH versus PLEX, PED B and 0.13 for AT/RT-MYC versus PLEX, PED B) (Fig 1E, Table S1). In PLEXs, the highest DNA methylation was detected in the most aggressive subgroup, PLEX, PED B (Fig 1E). To subcategorize the i450k DMRs, we ran k-means clustering, which resulted in 10 clusters (Figs 1F and S2), of which three were ATRT-specific (clusters 1, 2, and 5), one PLEX-specific (cluster 9), and two MB-specific (clusters 7 and 10). Clustering also revealed tumor subgroup–specific DNA methylation patterns, especially for MBs (clusters 4, 6, and 8) and the AD subgroup of PLEXs. However, ATRT subgroups behaved similarly across clusters (Fig 1F) and also predominantly across individual DNA methylation sites (Fig S2A–J). Figure S2. Heatmaps for k-means clustering. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J) Corresponding cluster heatmaps for k-means clustering. The methylation class shows the tumor type and subtype. DNA methylation can be focal or spread to larger genomic regions, which are typically bordered by topologically associating domain (TAD) boundaries (Szabo et al, 2019). These two methylation types have different regulatory outcomes (Buitrago et al, 2021). The DMRs present in both RRBS and i450k data were involved in large-scale DNA methylation differences within specific TADs, especially in chromosomes 1, 11, 13, 17, and 19 in the AT/RT-MB comparison (Fig 1G).

DNA binding sites of SWI/SNF, PRC2, and EP300 harbor unique DNA methylation patterns in AT/RTs As the SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complex is incomplete in AT/RTs because of the full inactivation of SMARCB1 or SMARCA4, we separately analyzed its subunits in the categorized GTRD data. Interestingly, the binding sites of SMARCA4- and the PBAF (polybromo-associated BAF, mammalian SWI/SNF complex)-specific TF ARID2 in rhabdoid tumor samples were enriched in AT/RT-hypo and MB-hyper regions (Fig 2C) (Mashtalir et al, 2018), whereas SMARCA4 binding sites in other brain and neural cells were enriched in AT/RT-hyper and MB-hypo regions (Fig 2C, Table S2). Consistently, the acetyltransferase EP300 binding sites in normal neural precursor and differentiated neural cells were hypermethylated in AT/RTs, and EP300 binding sites in pluripotent cells were hypermethylated in MBs (Fig 2C). These results suggest that the neural SWI/SNF-EP300 target sites have been methylated in AT/RTs and unmethylated in MBs. Furthermore, the SWI/SNF complex remains able to promote active chromatin in the regions to which it binds even in the absence of SMARCB1. PRC2 and EZH2 are antagonizing SWI/SNF and have been reported to populate neural SWI/SNF binding sites in AT/RTs (Erkek et al, 2019). In our analysis, EZH2 was enriched in AT/RT-hyper, MB-hyper, or MB-hypo regions in the uncategorized GTRD analysis, suggesting different modes of regulation (Fig 2C, Table S2). When we analyzed TF binding in AT/RT-hyper regions after dividing them into DMR clusters (Fig 1F), EZH2 was enriched in cluster 1, which shows the highest DNA methylation in AT/RTs and the lowest in MBs (Table S2). When examining the TF enrichment results in the categorized GTRD data, all the EZH2 binding sites, but those originating from other brain tumors, were enriched in AT/RT-hyper regions, including EZH2 binding sites in neural progenitors and more differentiated neural samples (Fig 2C).

PRC2 subunits and neural differentiation–related TFs rarely co-localize We performed TF binding co-localization analysis for ATRT-hyper, MB-hyper, MB-hypo, and PLEX-hypo DMRs (Figs 2D, S7A–C, and S8). Most TFs related to neural differentiation share their binding sites and were clustered, but significant co-localization (adjusted P < 0.01, one-sided Fisher’s exact test) was rarely observed between PRC2 members and TFs related to neural differentiation (Figs 2D, S7A–C, and S8). In AT/RT-hyper regions, only the neural TFs BCHE and TFAP2A co-localized with PRC2 subunits. TFAP2A is known to regulate neural crest induction and cranial placode specification (Wang et al, 2011). BCHE is expressed early in the nervous system development and plays a role in neural stem cell development (Tiethof et al, 2018). The results suggest that PRC2-related DNA methylation largely affects parts of the genome other than the sites that recruit neural TFs during differentiation, BCHE and TFAP2A representing possible TFs that act at their intersection. Figure S7. Co-localization heatmaps for different regions. (A) Co-localization heatmap of TFs with binding sites enriched in regions hypermethylated in AT/RTs. All the adjusted P-values of 0.001 or higher are marked as white. (B) Same as in (A) but for regions hypomethylated in PLEXs. (C) Same as in (A) but for regions hypomethylated in MBs. Figure S8. Co-localization heatmap of TFs with binding sites enriched in regions hypermethylated in MBs. All the adjusted P-values of 0.001 or higher are marked as white.

CUT&RUN reveals reduced binding of NEUROD1 in AT/RT DNA–hypermethylated sites To experimentally validate our hypothesis of inadequate DNA binding of NEUROD1 in AT/RTs, we performed cleavage under targets and release using nuclease (CUT&RUN), sequencing experiment targeting NEUROD1 in one MB and three AT/RT cell lines (see the Materials and Methods section). For the analysis, we selected only the CUT&RUN peaks that overlapped with any of the previously reported NEUROD1 binding sites in the GTRD, or contained NEUROD1 binding motif in the sequence (Grant et al, 2011; Yevshin et al, 2019), or fulfilled both of these criteria (Fig S9A). We detected less binding of NEUROD1 in all of the three AT/RT samples (28, 1, and 12 peaks) compared with the MB sample (275 peaks) (Table S2). None of the peaks detected in AT/RT samples were both reported in the GTRD and to having NEUROD1 binding motif, whereas 215 (78%) peaks detected in the MB sample fulfilled both criteria (Fig S9A). Nearly all (273, 99.3%) of NEUROD1 binding sites detected in MBs were detected only in that sample in our CUT&RUN analysis (Fig S9B). NEUROD1 binding sites detected in AT/RT samples harbored no overlap with any of the DMRs or regions with cancer-specific DNA methylation (Figs 2E and F and S9C and D, Table S2). However, in the MB sample, NEUROD1 was binding to DMRs that were differentially methylated in the AT/RT versus MB comparison or were AT/RT-specific or MB-specific. The vast majority of sites in the AT/RT versus MB comparison (46/48 and 11/11 in RRBS and i450k data, respectively) harbored DNA hypermethylation in AT/RTs (Figs 2E and F and S9C and D, Table S2). This supports our previous claims, as we see NEUROD1 binding at sites hypomethylated in MBs. Similarly, the NEUROD1 binding sites in the MB sample that were overlapping with AT/RT-specific DMRs were predominantly hypermethylated in AT/RTs when compared to MBs and PLEXs (10/11 and 9/9 in RRBS and i450k data, respectively) and those overlapping with MB-specific DMRs were predominantly hypomethylated in MBs when compared to AT/RTs and PLEXs (27/28 and 7/7 in RRBS and i450k data, respectively), further supporting our hypothesis (Fig 2E and F, Table S2). Furthermore, we generated RRBS data from the cell lines used in the CUT&RUN analysis, which also confirmed that most of the NEUROD1 binding sites, which were detected in the MB sample, show high DNA methylation in all the AT/RT samples (beta value >0.5 in all the AT/RT samples in 258 of 275 [94%] sites) (Fig S9E). Although NEUROD1 RNA expression is on average higher in MBs than in ATRT (Fig S5), its protein levels were similar in all the studied cell lines (Fig S9F), so the differential expression of NEUROD1 cannot explain the observed differences in DNA binding. Figure S9. CUT&RUN shows NEUROD1 binding mostly in MB cells. (A) Venn diagram presenting the overlap between NEUROD1 peaks that share the binding site with NEUROD1 GTRD binding site or have NEUROD1 motif present in the peak. (B) Venn diagram presenting overlapping NEUROD1 peaks from different cell lines. (C, D) Heatmaps showing the NEUROD1 binding sites located in different types of DMRs in i450K (C) and RRBS (D) data across the analyzed cell lines. (E) Violin plot showing the average methylation of cell lines in NEUROD1 binding sites from an MB-3021 cell line. (F) Western blot with a NEUROD1 antibody used in CUT&RUN. Beta-tubulin was used as a loading control. Together, these findings support the notion that DNA methylation in AT/RTs is disrupting the binding of DNA methylation–sensitive TFs to these sites, thus altering or preventing the activation of neural differentiation–related programs.

AT/RTs harbor both unique and PSC-like DNA methylation patterns Next, we analyzed DMRs in the context of normal neural cell differentiation using i450k DNA methylation data from PSC and primary FB samples (Nazor et al, 2012; Colunga et al, 2019) (Fig 3A). This allowed us to define whether tumor-specific DNA methylation levels actually reflect either low (PSC-like) or higher (FB-like) cell differentiation state or are unique to each tumor type, and whether they are altered during the differentiation from PSCs to FB. When visualizing the DNA methylation levels in DMRs (Fig 1E), the AT/RT was most similar to PSCs (Fig 3B). We observed MB-unique, AT/RT-unique, PSC-like, and FB-like DMRs, part of which change their DNA methylation levels during normal neural differentiation (Fig 3C, left side, Fig S10A, Table S3). Of the 898 DMRs hypermethylated in AT/RTs, 322 (39%) were similarly methylated in PSCs as in AT/RTs and demethylated during differentiation from PSCs to FB (group 3, Fig 3C). Only 31 (3.5%) of AT/RT-hypermethylated DMRs were FB-like (group 5), highlighting the higher similarity of AT/RTs to PSCs than FB. However, there were also 300 (33%) regions with AT/RT-unique DNA hypermethylation. Of these, 124 (14%) were not related to differentiation (group 2) and 176 (20%) demethylated during neural differentiation (group 1). To summarize, 75% of AT/RT DMRs were demethylated upon neural differentiation, and they include both PSC-like (39%) and AT/RT-unique (61%) regions (Fig 3C). Figure 3. AT/RTs harbor pluripotent stem cell–like and AT/RT-unique DMRs, which are associated with the DNA binding of relevant transcriptional regulators. (A) Pluripotent stem cells (PSCs), primary adult brain, and primary fetal brain (FB) are separated from tumor samples based on DNA methylation in tSNE visualization, when the 10,000 most variable regions in i450k data were used for visualization. (B) When using the same set of pooled DMRs as in Fig 1E, the median DNA methylation level of PSCs is most similar to AT/RTs. (C) AT/RT-hyper DMRs were mostly AT/RT-unique or PSC-like, whereas MB DMRs were MB-unique or FB-like. Very few MB-hypermethylated DMRs were associated with large-scale differences in DNA methylation. Tumor type–specific DMRs (Fig 2A) were categorized based on DNA methylation levels in PSC and FB samples. The bar plot on the left shows the number of DMRs in different categories. Annotations show whether DMRs are PSC-like (P), FB-like (F), or unique (different from PSCs and FB) and whether DNA methylation changes during cell differentiation from PSC to FB. The proportion of DMRs in large-scale DNA methylation differences within annotated DMR categories is shown in blue on the right. The number of DMRs is marked in the figure. (D) DMR category–related DNA binding patterns revealed transcriptional regulators (TFs) involved in tumor-unique, normal cell–like, and differentiation-related regulation of DNA methylation. PRC2 subunits were enriched in the AT/RT-unique DMRs, whereas neural TFs were enriched in both AT/RT-unique and PSC-like DMRs with varying enrichment patterns. TF binding site enrichment was calculated separately for each normal cell differentiation–related DMR category (bottom). TFs were organized into the themes listed in Fig 2B. The dot is not marked when a given TF is not measured in a given GTRD category. Figure S10. All the categories from PSC and FB comparisons. (A) Tumor type–specific DMRs (Fig 2A) were categorized based on DNA methylation levels in PSC and FB samples. The bar plot on the left shows the number of DMRs in different categories. Annotations show whether DMRs are PSC-like (P), FB-like (F), or unique (different from PSCs and FB) and whether DNA methylation changes during cell differentiation from PSCs. The proportion of DMRs in large-scale methylation differences within annotated DMR categories is shown in blue on the right. The number of DMRs is marked in the figure. This figure has all the possible groups (compared with Fig 3C). (B) TF binding site enrichment was calculated separately for each DMR category (bottom). TFs were organized into the themes listed in Fig 2B. The dot is not marked when a given TF is not measured in a given GTRD category. This has all the groups shown in (A). In contrast, 94% MB-hyper DMRs and 73% MB-hypo DMRs were unique to MBs (Fig 3C, Table S3). Only 17 (15%) unique MB-hyper and as many as 445 (48%) unique MB-hypo DMRs were hypomethylated during differentiation (including 321 [34%] DMRs, which were also PSC-like in the AT/RT comparison). Furthermore, 221 (25%) MB-hypomethylated DMRs were FB-like and hypomethylated during differentiation (group 13). Thus, a high proportion of even tumor type–unique DMRs change their DNA methylation during differentiation and are differentiation-related in a manner that underlines the similarity of MBs to FB and AT/RTs to PSCs. To determine whether the observed DNA methylation differences were more linked to focal or large-scale regulation of DNA methylation, we calculated the proportion of DMRs involved in large-scale methylation (i.e., either hyper- or hypomethylated DMRs overpopulating certain TAD regions, Fig 1G) in each DMR category (Fig 3C, right side, Fig S10A). Notably, only 9 (8%) of MB-hyper DMRs represented large-scale DNA methylation differences, whereas 430 (50%) and 503 (55%) of AT/RT-hyper and MB-hypo DMRs, respectively, were involved in large-scale methylation (Fig 3C). Thus, MB-hyper DMRs appear to target specific cytosines or focal areas, such as specific promoters and enhancers (consistently with their enrichment in CpG islands), whereas both focal regulation and large-scale regulation of DNA methylation are observed for AT/RT-hyper or MB-hypo regions.

DNA methylation contributes to neural cell differentiation–related gene expression Next, we associated DNA methylation with gene expression based on the results obtained in both microarray- and sequencing-based analysis. A total of 1,305 DE genes were detected (adjusted P < 0.01, logFC >= 1 in both RNA-seq and microarray data) between tumor types (Fig 4A). In the following steps, these DE genes were separately integrated with RRBS and i450k DMRs. Microarray expression datasets represented all the MB subgroups with similar subgroup proportions as in the i450k data (Tables S1 and S4) (Rathi et al, 2020). Altogether, 134 (10%) DE genes harbor an opposite change in DNA methylation (called DM-DE genes) in their genomic neighborhood in at least one tumor comparison (Fig 4B). Furthermore, 42 and 67 DM-DE genes carry DNA methylation differences in the gene promoter and the gene-annotated enhancer region, respectively (Fig 4C and D). Most of the DM-DE genes (142 of 160 genes, 89%) were detected in only one tumor comparison (Fig S11). In addition, a parallel increase/decrease in both expression and DNA methylation was detected in 130 genes, of which 70 were in AT/RT comparisons (62 in AT/RT-MB and 8 in the AT/RT-PLEX comparison, representing different genes) (Table S4). Figure 4. DNA methylation associated with the differential expression of genes relevant for neural differentiation and oncogenesis. (A, B, C, D) Differential DNA methylation (DM) was associated with differential gene expression (DE). Gene expression and DNA methylation patterns were studied in four contexts: differential gene expression alone (A) and DE coupled with DM in the genomic neighborhood (±200 kb from the transcription start site [TSS] within the same topologically associating domain) (B), DE coupled with DM in gene-linked enhancer (C), and DE coupled with DM in the gene promoter (2 kb upstream and 500 bp downstream from the TSS) (D). Venn diagrams show the numbers of genes behaving similarly in both sequencing and array data. Differentially expressed genes associated with differential DNA methylation (B, C, D) are called DM-DE genes. Only cases where the sign of DM change was opposite to DE were included in the figure. (E) DM-DE genes in AT/RT comparisons show generally high DNA methylation among AT/RTs. Sample-wise heatmaps show the levels of DNA methylation (average methylation of variable sites) and gene expression. The rightmost heatmap summarizes in which comparison the DM-DE gene was detected, what was the direction of DNA methylation change (hyper/hypo), and the genomic location of the DMR. (F) Expression patterns of selected DM-DE genes. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (G) Hypermethylated DMRs in relevant genes, which are hypermethylated and underexpressed in AT/RTs. CXXC5 and TCEA3 are AT/RT-specifically suppressed DM-DE genes, and NEUROG1, EBF3, and NEUROD2 are DM-DE genes in the AT/RT-MB comparison. Distal DMRs are connected to the TSS via an arch. Oncoprint indicates which relevant TFs have binding sites in these regions in selected GTRD categories. The color of the DMR indicates whether the DMR is PSC-like and whether it is demethylated during neural cell differentiation. The number in front of the DMR indicates the k-means cluster which DMR belongs to (see Fig 1F). Gray DMRs were not included in TF binding and DMR cluster analysis as they were not AT/RT-specific. Figure S11. Oncoprint showing the DM-DE genes, which are differentially expressed in the tumor comparison, and the direction of differential gene expression. For each comparison, different possible DMR locations (Gene neighbourhood within TAD, Promoter [2 kb], Enhancer [Fantom 5], Enhancer [GeneHancer]) are visualized separately. DM-DE genes were predominantly hypermethylated in AT/RTs and underexpressed when compared to PLEXs, MBs, or both (Figs 4E, S11, and 12A and B). CXXC5 and TCEA3 genes were uniquely hypermethylated and down-regulated in AT/RTs, and seven genes (including neural genes NEUROG1, NBEA, and BARHL1) were uniquely hypomethylated and overexpressed in MBs (Fig 3E and F and S13A and B). The number of AT/RT-specific genes was partly reduced because decreased DNA methylation in both MBs and PLEXs led to increased expression in only one of them. Figure S12. Exression and methylation heatmaps for DM-DE genes. (A) Expression and methylation heatmaps for DM-DE genes using public microarray data. Expression on the left and methylation on the right. (B) Expression and methylation heatmaps for DM-DE genes using sequencing data (RNA-seq, RRBS). Expression on the left and methylation on the right. Figure S13. Expression and methylation heatmaps for tumor-specific DM-DE genes. (A) Expression and methylation heatmaps for tumor-specific DM-DE genes using microarray data. Expression on the left and methylation on the right. (B) Same as in A but with sequencing data (RNA-seq and RRBS). Expression on the left and methylation on the right. We identified NEUROG1 and NEUROD2 as DM-DE genes hypermethylated in AT/RTs (Fig 4E), and NEUROG2 and NEUROD1 as TFs whose binding sites were enriched specifically in AT/RT-hypermethylated regions (Figs 2C and S6). Because these TFs are key regulators of neural differentiation (Massari & Murre, 2000; Dixit et al, 2014), we visualized their expression together with the expression of their target genes TBR1, RCOR2, BLHE22, NHLH1, NHLH2, HES6, DAB1, and CDK5R1 (Fig S14A–D). Except for NEUROG2, which had the highest expression in AT/RTs, the highest expression of all these genes was observed in MBs (Fig S14A–D). This result suggests that their induction, which should occur during neural differentiation, has been successful mainly in MBs. Figure S14. Expression boxplots for selected DM-DE and NEUROG/NEUROD target genes. (A) Expression of genes presented in Fig 4F from microarray data (GEO accession GSE42658). (B) Expression of AT/RT-unique DMRs with EZH2 binding site target genes from RNA-seq data. (C) NEUROG/NEUROD target genes from microarray data (GEO accession GSE42658). (D) NEUROG/NEUROD target genes from RNA-seq data.