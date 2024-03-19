City of Titusville, FL to Accelerate Plan Review Process with AutoReview.AI
New AI-Powered Software Enhances Workflow for Permit Reviews
The City of Titusville today announces its partnership with AutoReview.AI, an award-winning company dedicated to revolutionizing the built landscape through intelligent tools. Titusville joins several other local governments in Florida, including Hernando County, Pasco County, the City of Altamonte Springs, the City of Gainesville and others who are also automating aspects of their plan review process with AutoReview.AI.
“We are looking forward to working with the City of Titusville and expanding to the Space Coast,” said Rob Christy, CEO of AutoReview.AI. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to help speed up development projects in the region.”
Titusville is home to the Kennedy Space Center and is a forward-thinking city dedicated to seeking innovative solutions that enhance the lives of its residents. The decision to work with AutoReview.AI underscores the city's devotion to cutting-edge technologies, driving efficiency and improving government services.
“The City of Titusville is proud to implement AutoReview.AI's innovative technology,” said City Manager Scott Larese. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing excellent services to our residents. By equipping our talented staff with cutting edge tools to assist in the review process, we are continuing to improve efficiency through technological advancement in municipal governance.”
In joining forces, the City of Titusville and AutoReview.AI intend to exemplify the boundless benefits and potential of utilizing AI responsibly to drive positive change in local communities. The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the adoption of AI within government processes.
"The city looks forward to working with the team at AutoReview.AI to streamline the permit review process, which will benefit both residents and builders alike," said Titusville Community Development Director Brad Parrish.
Partnered with the University of Florida, AutoReview.AI company is driven by a passion for innovation and a determination to streamline cumbersome processes. Its technology enhances existing manual, human-centric processes by automating them, improving accuracy and allowing individuals and organizations to allocate time and resources more effectively.
“AutoReview.AI saves time by automating the most tedious human elements of site plan review. Not many planners want to spend their time counting trees, measuring setbacks, etc.,” added Christy. “This helps community development, improves accuracy, and allows governments to reallocate staff time for other critical tasks. Almost all local governments have backlogs with permits, and this frustrates developers.”
About AutoReview.AI
AutoReview.AI seeks to simplify compliance reviews for land and building development across the world by revolutionizing the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry rapidly, accurately and comprehensively. The company is a pioneering force within the construction and property technology ecosystem, setting new standards for innovation and efficiency. Its award-winning, patent-pending software empowers precise, complete and consistent automated building and zoning reviews, reshaping the landscape of the permit review process. Owned in part by the University of Florida, AutoReview.AI is an American company. All data is securely hosted in the United States. For more information, please visit AutoReview.AI.
