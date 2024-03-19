Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami Beach Announced as Host Sponsor for Breakthrough Therapy Summit on Addiction

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami Beach is proud to host "The Summit on Breakthrough Therapies for Addiction," scheduled to take place on May 15-16, both in person at the medical center and via live stream. This pioneering conference aims to showcase the transformative potential of cutting-edge research and treatment protocols, including breakthrough therapies, non-hallucinogenic compounds, neuromodulation, digital therapeutics, virtual reality, patient care, and novel integration models — all designed to expedite addiction treatment.

The event will feature the latest research on how these groundbreaking therapies facilitate trauma healing, promote neuroplasticity, and foster personal growth for individuals dealing with addiction. Bringing together scientists, clinicians, medical experts, policy advocates, and individuals who have overcome addiction through alternative treatments, the conference serves as a nexus for inspiring hope in advancing evidence-based approaches to innovative substance use disorder treatments. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the promising future of addiction treatment.

Key sessions will include:

- The Current State of Breakthrough Therapies for Addiction

- Unraveling the Relationship Between Pain and Addiction

- Efficacy of Ketamine in the Treatment of Substance Use Disorders

- Novel Hallucinogenic Treatments for Substance Abuse Treatment and Prevention

- Semaglutide: A Peptide Provides Hope

- Interventional Brain Medicine for Addiction

Key presenters will include:

- Gino R. Santorio, FACHE, MPA, President & Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Medical Center

- Henry Elkus, Founder & CEO, Helena

- Richard Seely, MD, Secretary, Florida Society of Addiction Medicine

- Simeon Schnapper, Managing Partner, JLS Fund

- Owen Muir, MD, Interventional Brain Medicine, NIH Research, Frontier Psychiatrists

- Peter Hendricks, PhD, Professor and Clinical Psychologist, University of Alabama at Birmingham

- Lantie Jorandby, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Lakeview Health

- Alon Z. Weizer, MD, MS, Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer, Mount Sinai Medical Center

- Tom Feegel, Co-Founder, Beond

“The Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein Center for Behavioral Health is one of the largest and most comprehensive programs in South Florida, and one of the few remaining Baker Act facilities in Miami-Dade County,” explains Gino R. Santorio, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center. “Our dedication to providing the highest level of care and leading-edge treatments to our community is at the core of our mission, and being a part of a summit exploring breakthrough therapies for addiction perfectly aligns with that commitment.”

"The leadership position Mount Sinai Medical Center has taken in supporting the field of addiction treatment research is critical to wider scale adoption of these modalities as they become more accessible through regulated pathways and evolving treatment protocols,” says Ben Greenzweig, Summit Producer and Co-Founder of Momentum Communities PBC and Co-Founder and CEO of Momentum Events. “There is a relentless addiction crisis facing our nation today, and thanks to the support of Mount Sinai Medical Center with events like this, we can bring together the scientific, medical, clinical, entrepreneurial, and investment communities to further catalyze research and development of effective treatments."

More information can be found at momentumevents.com/bta.

About Mount Sinai Medical Center

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai’s mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai’s Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers nine convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, two specialty care offices and two primary care offices in Monroe County. For more information on Mount Sinai Medical Center, visit msmc.com or call 305.674.CARE (2273).

About Momentum PBC

Momentum PBC is a Delaware-based Public Benefit Corporation that specializes in creating high-quality live and virtual events. With over 100 years of combined leadership experience, we serve clients by hosting everything from conferences to retreats and learning experiences, attracting top minds for knowledge-sharing and networking.

Erica Corsano

Erica.Corsano@msmc.com

617.510.1825