Enhanced technology will help better predict wildfire movement, growth

CANADA, March 18 - To better protect people and communities from wildfires, the BC Wildfire Service is expanding the use of wildfire predictive technologies.

“As the impacts of climate change evolve, so too must our ability to manage the threat of wildfires in our communities,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests. “During a wildfire, every second counts as wildfire professionals deploy aircraft and firefighters to tackle blazes. By adding more technology to the BC Wildfire Service’s tool kit, our talented firefighters will be able to make critical decisions faster when it matters most.”

In advance of the 2024 wildfire season, B.C. is introducing technology that can produce real-time wildfire behaviour predictions and incorporate information directly from the field. This is aligned with feedback from the Premier’s Expert Task Force on Emergencies and follows last year’s successful trial of the software.

The wildfire predictive technology will first be introduced in the Coastal and Kamloops Fire Centres, where it has already been trialled to ensure compatibility with forest and fuel conditions. Following continued trials, refinements and staff training, B.C.’s remaining four regional fire centres will phase in the new wildfire predictive technology throughout 2024.

While wildfire predictive technology does not replace the experience and skills of qualified BC Wildfire Service staff, it provides wildfire decision-makers with more intelligence and more time to plan their operations. With this expanded level of intelligence, the BC Wildfire Service can even more proactively respond to wildfires, giving people more time to act during an emergency.

Wildfire growth modelling works by using data from weather models, topography and fuel maps. The technology being implemented by the BC Wildfire Service includes the ability to use existing geospatial data and fuel maps, but also uses an app-based interface to allow for on-the-ground inputs in real time. The technology includes an interface for field staff, operational decision-makers and fire behaviour specialists who each have a unique role to play in forecasting, resource planning and fighting wildfires.

Collaborative efforts with jurisdictions using similar technologies, including California and Australia, have allowed the BC Wildfire Service to quickly operationalize and expand the use of these tools.

“The availability of a common operating picture when facing rapidly evolving emergencies can be the difference between life and death,” said Thom Porter, task force member and former director of California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “I’ve experienced first-hand the power of technology to transform the way response organizations work together to reduce impacts to communities and natural values. British Columbia’s investment in predictive technologies and sharing information among responders is an investment that will save lives, property and the environment in 2024 and beyond.”

The BC Wildfire Service is committed to using emergency tools and technology to enhance the effectiveness of wildland firefighting in B.C. and keeping people safe. Other technology trials underway include using drones for aerial ignitions, infrared scanning for hazard assessments, and 5G technology for more sensor networks used to monitor forest conditions. The BC Wildfire Service is also taking action to improve firefighter safety, including better testing of carbon monoxide exposure and respiratory protective equipment.

The Premier’s Expert Task Force on Emergencies was established in October 2023 to provide advice to the Province as government prepares for the 2024 wildfire season. The Province continues to implement feedback from the task force in real time.

Greg Boyachuk, senior wildfire officer of operations for the Coastal Fire Centre –​

“Last August, the Coastal Fire Centre experienced a major lightning event across most of the region, which resulted in over 110 new wildfires in four days. With the support of a fire behaviour specialist using the trial software, we were able to triage the new starts as they were discovered. The software was able to produce a predicted 12-hour fire spread for each new incident in less than 15 minutes, compared to a previous manual process which could take up to several hours for each incident. That allowed us to identify which wildfires were a priority for initial attack resources based on their potential to spread and threaten communities. As an operational decision-maker, I am thrilled we are investing in broader use of this technology and look forward to more learning.”

Learn More:

Real-time wildfire information can be found on the BC Wildfire Service mobile app, which is available for Apple and Android users, or at: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/map

To learn more about BC Wildfire Service fleet and equipment upgrades, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/30312