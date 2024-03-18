Construction underway on Cowichan Sportsplex Field House

CANADA, March 18 - From the Municipality of North Cowichan: https://www.northcowichan.ca/news/construction-underway-cowichan-sportsplex-field-house

The start of construction for the much-anticipated Cowichan Sportsplex Field House was celebrated today. A number of dignitaries and local sports supporters were on hand to showcase the project. The field house is slated to be complete this summer.

The new field house will feature fully accessible public washrooms and changerooms, along with an improved facility administration area, enhancing the user experience for all visitors. Federal and provincial grant funding in the amount of $1,067,684 was announced in 2019.

The Cowichan Sportsplex opened in 1996 and is operated by the Chesterfield Sports Society. The athletic campus boasts an international standard track and field facility with a full-size natural grass sports field, synthetic running track, Olympic standard artificial turf field hockey pitch and practice venue, three baseball diamonds that convert to two soccer fields, a lacrosse box, a rubberized walking trail, playground, and an outdoor fitness area.

Other funding has been provided, in addition to federal and provincial funding: the Chesterfield Sports Society ($116,000 for pre-construction costs), Cowichan Valley Regional District ($75,000), Co-Op Community Spaces ($75,000), BC Summer Games Legacy Fund ($40,000), City of Duncan ($25,000) plus $80,000 in individual donations.

Quotes:

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, British Columbia on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities: “This ground-breaking marks an important milestone for the Cowichan Sportsplex, which will provide more opportunities to create meaningful connections with local residents once completed. Recreational spaces are the core of bringing together communities, neighbours and friends. This new field house will build safe, supportive community spaces to create lasting memories for years to come.”

Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs: “The start of construction of the Cowichan Sportsplex Field House is another step for a vibrant and inclusive community dedicated to promoting an active, healthy lifestyle. The enhancements, including fully accessible amenities and improved administrative facilities, demonstrates the power of community partnerships in North Cowichan and will elevate the overall visitor experience for years to come.”

Mayor Rob Douglas: “The Cowichan Sportsplex provides key athletic amenities to our community. This new field house will not only enhance our sports facilities but also bring our community together in new and exciting ways.”

Chris Jaycox, Executive Director, Cowichan Sportsplex: “We're all very excited about the completion of the field house project at the Sporstplex. It will help us attract larger scale tournaments as well as offering a community meeting space and bathroom / change room facilities.”

For more information about the Cowichan Sportsplex and its facilities, please visit www.cowichansportsplex.com/facilities/