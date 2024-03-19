CodaPet expands its network of licensed veterinarians in Fort Collins for in-home pet euthanasia services
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home
This is a needed service that is focused on serving animals and people at a challenging time and in the comfort of familiar surroundings”FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet is expanding in Fort Collins and surrounding areas by adding a 2nd veterinarian, Dr. Katie Simpson.. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the most dignified experience for companion pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr Simpson joins Dr. Dan Taylor to serve pets and pet parents in Fort Collins.
— Dr Katie Simpson
“We hope to help make every family in the Fort Collins area becomes aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say ‘goodbye’,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet. “Euthanasia means ‘good death’ and ensuring your dog or cat is surrounded by family in familiar surroundings is the last gift you can give your beloved pet.”
Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia along with Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
Dr. Katie Simpson, who graduated with her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M, says, “This is a needed service that is focused on serving animals and people at a challenging time and in the comfort of familiar surroundings.” Dr Simpson grew up in Texas and loves being a veterinarian; she has been able to work in a variety of settings in veterinary medicine including private practice and academia. She loves animals and really enjoys the interactions with pet parents..
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of at-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their parents. The familiar sounds, smells and sights of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
Control: At-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present, including furry family members. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, at-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
Compassion: At-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process. It allows the pet parent, as well as other family members and even other pets, to take their time saying goodbye, allowing them to grieve in private.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Fort Collins, CO.. Group aftercare begins at $75 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 40 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
