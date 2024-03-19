Tolerisk Bolsters Advisory Board With Renowned Cybersecurity Expert
Brian Edelman joins an esteemed group of 10 industry leadersMARLTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tolerisk, a leading provider of fiduciary-caliber risk tolerance assessment technology for investment advisors, today announced the appointment of Brian Edelman, CEO of FCI and a nationally recognized cybersecurity expert, to its Advisory Board.
Edelman joins an esteemed group of 10 industry leaders with extensive experience in financial planning, insurance, fintech, business development, legal & compliance, and more. Their collective expertise is instrumental in guiding Tolerisk’s strategic growth and continued innovation within the risk tolerance assessment landscape.
Tolerisk Board of Directors:
- Frank Anguiano - Managing Partner, Alcanza Global
- Brian Edelman - CEO, FCI
- Mark Friedenthal - CEO, Tolerisk
- Jonathan Jacobs - SVP, LIBRA Insurance
- Miriam Lefkowitz - Compliance Attorney, principal of Miriam Lefkowitz, LLC and Coda Advisory Group LLC
- Michael Raneri - Chief Technology Officer, Voya Financial
- David Ritchey - DVP, Symetra
- Colin Slabach - Assistant Professor at NYU, Faculty Lead of MS in Financial Planning
- Kelly Waltrich - CEO, Intention.ly
- Ryan Wheeler - CTO, Tolerisk
- Michael Zebrowski - COO, Docupace
“We are thrilled to welcome Brian Edelman to our Advisory Board,” said Tolerisk Founder & CEO Mark Friedenthal. “His deep understanding of cybersecurity and the financial services industry will be invaluable as we continue to provide our users with the most advanced and secure risk tolerance assessment solutions.”
Edelman brings over 35 years of financial services experience, including 27 dedicated to cybersecurity. This expertise will help Tolerisk ensure the highest level of security and data protection for its clients.
Tolerisk has repeatedly been proven a standout risk tolerance provider as recognized in the 2024 T3 Advisor Survey. With a user satisfaction rating surpassing industry leaders, soaring to an impressive 8.87 — a significant increase from 8.17 in 2023 — this marks three consecutive years where Tolerisk has been significantly above the category average.
“I’m excited to join Tolerisk and contribute to their mission of providing advisors with the tools and insights they need to make informed risk management decisions in an increasingly complex and ever-evolving environment,” said Edelman.
One of Edelman’s areas of expertise is Cybersecurity regulations and compliance at both the Federal and State levels. This includes the 23 NYCRR 500 regulations from the NY Department of Financial Services, which impact every major financial services organization.
He’s frequently sought after by media outlets and industry organizations, an active member of the Open VRM Advisory Board, and a Forbes New York Business Council Cybersecurity Expert. He has a B.S. in Marketing from Upsala College and a Certificate in Cybersecurity Risk Management from Harvard University.
About Tolerisk
Tolerisk® is an analytical, multidimensional risk-tolerance assessment tool designed to improve and enhance advisor-client relationships through in-depth risk evaluations. In contrast with traditional risk tolerance assessment tools, Tolerisk measures a host of factors, including a client’s willingness and ability to take investment risk, client and advisor risk assumptions and the evolution of risk factors over time. For more information, visit https://www.tolerisk.com/.
Amanda Larson
Intention.ly for Tolerisk
+1 856-306-8873
tolerisk@growintentionally.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn