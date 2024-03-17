Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,777 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on capture of fugitive wanted for killing State Police Officer Justin Hare 

SANTA FE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement today after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque apprehended Jaremy Smith, suspected of killing of State Police Officer Justin Hare on Friday:

Today’s capture and arrest of a suspect in the cold-blooded murder of State Police Officer Justin Hare is a major step toward justice for Officer’s Hare’s family. While it doesn’t bring Officer Hare back, it allows all New Mexicans to breathe a sigh of relief that a dangerous fugitive is off our streets. I again extend my deepest sympathies to Officer Hare’s family, friends and colleagues in law enforcement for their tragic loss. I hope the suspect’s capture brings some measure of comfort to them during this painful time.

I thank the citizen who spotted the suspect and reported him to the authorities. I offer my sincere appreciation to the New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, first responders, medical personnel and others who responded to this heinous act of unprovoked violence against Officer Hare. Violent gun crime is a scourge in New Mexico. We must take decisive action to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous, repeat felony offenders.

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on capture of fugitive wanted for killing State Police Officer Justin Hare 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more