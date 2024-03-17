Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on capture of fugitive wanted for killing State Police Officer Justin Hare 

SANTA FE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement today after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque apprehended Jaremy Smith, suspected of killing of State Police Officer Justin Hare on Friday:

Today’s capture and arrest of a suspect in the cold-blooded murder of State Police Officer Justin Hare is a major step toward justice for Officer’s Hare’s family. While it doesn’t bring Officer Hare back, it allows all New Mexicans to breathe a sigh of relief that a dangerous fugitive is off our streets. I again extend my deepest sympathies to Officer Hare’s family, friends and colleagues in law enforcement for their tragic loss. I hope the suspect’s capture brings some measure of comfort to them during this painful time.

I thank the citizen who spotted the suspect and reported him to the authorities. I offer my sincere appreciation to the New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, first responders, medical personnel and others who responded to this heinous act of unprovoked violence against Officer Hare. Violent gun crime is a scourge in New Mexico. We must take decisive action to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous, repeat felony offenders.