Davis Wright Tremaine Boosts Technology and Communications Practice With Experienced Partner in Washington, D.C.

MARCH 18, 2024 – Brandon H. Johnson, an innovative technology and product attorney with significant experience advising market-leading companies on complex technology transactions and related regulatory matters, has joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP as a partner in Washington, D.C. His arrival supports the firm's continued strategic growth in the tech transactions, communications, and products counseling spaces.

Johnson brings broad expertise leading high-value transactions and navigating dynamic regulatory landscapes in a number of industries, with a focus on cloud communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and emerging technologies. He is a trusted advisor for clients of all sizes seeking to develop and distribute premier technology products and solutions.

"We've had the opportunity to work with Brandon in the past and know he is a zealous advocate for his clients," said Wendy Kearns, co-chair of the technology, communications, and privacy & security practice at Davis Wright. "He combines a sophisticated understanding of technology markets with a strong sensitivity to regulatory issues and deep commitment to achieving clients' strategic goals. He's going to be a huge asset to our team."

"Like us, Brandon approaches problems with a practical, customer-centric lens," said Nancy Libin, also co-chair of the technology, communications, and privacy & security practice. "With industry expertise that aligns perfectly with our areas of strength—including technology, media, telecom, and consumer products—he's uniquely well positioned to help our team build on our leadership position."

"Davis Wright's interdisciplinary platform makes it the perfect match for my growing practice," said Johnson. "The firm's technology and communications teams are integrated in a way that provides clients with seamless and comprehensive service—which is essential in a modern digital environment where the lines between different technologies are increasingly blurred. Davis Wright is also well recognized as a place where entrepreneurial lawyers are given the tools and space to build. I can't imagine a better place for me to accelerate my career."

Johnson comes to the firm after a decade in private practice, most recently at Perkins Coie LLP. He has developed a robust technology transactions practice, structuring commercial agreements and facilitating deals for voice over IP (VoIP) and messaging services, unified communication tools, cloud services, connected devices, and immersive platforms (AR/VR/MR/XR), among other technologies. He also advises clients on communications regulatory requirements impacting digital products and services and has represented clients in rulemaking and enforcement proceedings before the FCC and other federal agencies. Johnson is a leading expert on laws, regulations, and standards relating to digital accessibility, both in the United States and abroad, and is a frequent writer and speaker on the subject.

"I'm delighted that our platform can structurally accommodate and leverage Brandon's unique range of skills." said K.C. Halm, co-chair of the technology, communications, and privacy & security practice. "He will be a key player in executing on our strategic plan."

In addition to his billable fee work, Johnson maintains an active pro bono practice, with an emphasis on equal access and representation in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries; disability education; and immigration.

"Davis Wright is nationally known for its trailblazing success in social impact," said Johnson. "I am excited to be part of a firm where doing good is such an integral part of the culture."

Earlier in his career, Johnson was an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Covington & Burling LLP. He also served as a law clerk to the Hon. Raymond J. Lohier, Jr., on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and to the Hon. William G. Young on the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Johnson received his B.A. from Yale University and his J.D. from Harvard Law School, where he served as an executive editor of the Harvard Law Review.

