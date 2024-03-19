VetStem Cell Therapy Proponent, Dr. Jeff Christiansen, Surpasses 300 VetStem Cases

Dr. Jeff Christiansen

Dr. Jeff Christiansen has been utilizing VetStem Cell Therapy since 2012 and has provided VetStem services for over 300 patients.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jeff Christiansen of Superior Veterinary Surgical Solutions is a board-certified veterinary surgeon based in Florida. As one of VetStem’s most prolific small animal providers, Dr. Christiansen has been providing VetStem Cell Therapy to his patients since 2012, and recently marked a major milestone by surpassing 300 VetStem cases.

Dr. Christiansen integrates regenerative medicine seamlessly into his surgical practice by using it both in conjunction with and in lieu of surgery, depending on the type and severity of injury. While Dr. Christiansen frequently addresses common ailments such as osteoarthritis and cruciate ligament tears, his stem cell expertise extends to a diverse range of injuries and diseases including patella luxation, fractures, spinal conditions, kidney disease, and more. Additionally, Dr. Christiansen has utilized VetStem services for exotic species. In collaboration with a local zoo, he delivered VetStem Cell Therapy to alleviate arthritis in a black bear.

Dr. Christiansen is also an avid user of VetStem’s platelet-rich plasma (PRP) products. While he primarily utilizes PRP for small animal orthopedics and wound healing, Dr. Christiansen has also used PRP to treat various unconventional cases. From treating a fractured limb in a kangaroo to expediting healing after tumor removal in an ostrich, his extensive experience spans a multitude of species and ailments, underscoring his profound understanding and application of regenerative medicine therapeutics.

Dr. Christiansen is skilled in all manners of soft tissue, orthopedic, and spinal surgery. Regarding VetStem Cell Therapy, he stated, “When I do joint surgery, I know I am improving the pet’s comfort and function. Though they will eventually develop arthritis (just a lot more slowly than without surgery), stem cell therapy can help to reduce the arthritis and protect (and potentially repair) the cartilage. It can also improve the pet’s short and long-term comfort and function. I recommend stem cell therapy with any orthopedic surgery or as a treatment option for arthritis.”

VetStem Cell Therapy harnesses the natural healing cells of patients to combat degenerative diseases like osteoarthritis and address traumatic injuries such as torn ligaments and injured tendons in dogs, cats, and horses. Stem cells, with their regenerative capabilities and ability to differentiate into various tissue types, play a pivotal role in reducing pain, inflammation, and the formation of scar tissue. Additionally, they aid in restoring range of motion and stimulating the regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. According to surveys answered by veterinarians and owners, greater than 80% of dogs treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions experienced an improved quality of life.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem, Inc. is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon, and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures.

