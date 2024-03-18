Ukraine endorses Strategic Law Enforcement Reform Plan to align with EU Standards

On 15 March, the Action Plan implementing the Overarching Strategic Plan for the Reform of the Entire Law Enforcement Sector between 2023-2027 (OAS/AP) was endorsed in Ukraine, at the Inter-Agency Working Group (IAWG) meeting. The event was chaired by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

The EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine, as a main partner in drafting and coordinating the document’s content and a member of the IAWG, was invited to attend.

The document lays the groundwork for implementing reforms in the civilian security sector, which will enable Ukraine to apply EU standards relating to transparency, efficiency, good governance, and integrity in the field. The implementation of the OAS/AP is considered an important instrument supporting the ongoing negotiations for EU accession.

Rolf Holmboe, the Head of EUAM, praised the efficient work completed by the members of the Expert Working Group, appreciated the document as ambitious and realistic, and hailed it as a good example of inter-agency cooperation aiming to meet the EU standards that would support Ukraine’s path towards joining the EU.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that drafting the document has been “a valuable teamwork exercise” where the EU Advisory Mission support was essential and it enhanced trust among agencies and between international and Ukrainian partners.

The next steps include the document’s submission by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for approval. Its implementation should start immediately afterwards.

